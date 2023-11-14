AI and automation: Business leaders adopt smaller-scale solutions for greater impact



Business leaders recognize that automation is changing the way companies operate. The hope is that automation – whether in the form of robots, machine learning, or artificial intelligence (AI) – will make us all more productive in the near future.

However, reaching the point where automation improves our working lives is not very easy. Despite the noisy hype surrounding AI over the past year, experts suggest that emerging technologies should be explored carefully and thoughtfully.

That’s certainly the approach Sasha Jory, CIO of insurer Hastings Direct, is taking. While her team is investigating “all kinds of different things” in automation, she says they’ve already learned a valuable lesson from their explorations.

“One of the things we’ve found with automation is that if a process is broken and doesn’t work today, automating that process makes the mess happen faster,” she says.

Avoiding that nightmare scenario means taking a strategic approach to automation. “We select carefully where we think we can make a difference,” says Jory. “Most of our automation is about removing manual processes, bringing in streamlining, creating opportunities through robotics to do processes and teaching technology to do things that previously a human would do.”

Rather than a big-bang approach that relies on huge investments in enterprise-wide services like Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Jory and his team look for smaller-scale opportunities.

This is a big change from just a few years ago when the IT industry was brimming with the potential of RPA, which uses software robots or AI agents to perform repetitive tasks that once could be done by humans.

For example, Adobe CIO Cynthia Stoddard described how her organization adopted RPA in an interview for ZDNET in 2021.

The technology giant has worked with UiPath to create a Center of Excellence for RPA, which manages the automation of business processes along with the creation, tooling and implementation of the automation platform at Adobe.

Stoddard says the successful use of RPA in finance helped drive widespread adoption of the technology throughout the business, leading to major increases in productivity.

However, not every business is able to spend large amounts of money and effort creating an enterprise-wide approach to automation – and it’s a sentiment that resonates with Jory at Hastings.

“We’re not doing big, large-scale process automation, because that takes time and can often be very difficult,” she says. “Our approach is about picking small things where we can make a difference.”

Evidence suggests that Jory may not be the only digital leader looking at small-scale ways to automate processes.

While Gartner says spending on RPA software is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2021 to $2.8 billion in 2022, the annual growth in the RPA market has slowed over the past few years from 62% in 2019 to 22% in 2022.

Nash Squared’s recently released Digital Leadership Report also shows that RPA growth is slowing; The proportion of CIOs who say they have large-scale RPA implementation in their organizations has increased from 10% to 12% this year.

A few years ago, RPA might have been the only way to leverage automation in a strategic way. Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared, believes that now, other technologies are available, and using those smaller-scale solutions may be more appropriate than a big-bang approach.

“RPA can really be a fantastic game-changer for the massive amounts of data processing that some industries need to deal with,” she says. “At the same time, I don’t think it’s for everyone. RPA is one of those things that came out with a lot of confidence. It has its fans; it’s delivered some great returns on investment. But now it’s coming out of a lot of those things.” One of the things CIOs can consider – and it’s not always the right thing. There are other ways to adopt automation that can be more productive.”

In short, if you’re digital or a business leader with a limited budget, you don’t always need to invest in a large-scale RPA project, White told ZDNET — especially now that other tools, including robotics, generative AI, are available. , and machine learning, are available.

“Well, that’s the point,” she says. “And getting into AI isn’t that expensive. You can run three or four small projects to test different elements and still have a substantial amount of change left in your pocket.”

This is certainly the case at Hastings, where Jory gives an example of how the company uses automation in its IT processes to ensure everything runs smoothly with as little human intervention as possible.

“In the past, if a messaging queue got stuck, someone would go in and delete the message and move the queue forward,” she says. “Now, we have technology that will go in and identify that the queue is stuck, and the message that is holding it up. It will delete the message, it will alert the team, and then the queue will keep running.”

Jory says the IT team is also using observability capabilities, which provide visibility into Hastings’ application stack and allow automated identification and resolution of problems.

“It is extremely important to be able to see what is going on in our systems at all times,” she says. “We used to have a lot of hanging threads that required a server restart – and now they restart automatically. But we also have logic, so we don’t restart in the middle of the day at peak times , which will then create problems for our allies.”

In the future, Jory hopes that the combination of generative AI and machine learning will become part of the organization’s strategic approach to automation. The insurer receives a lot of documentary and photographic evidence of accidents. Emerging technology can help automate the checking and validation of this data.

“Instead of digging through all that evidence, whether it’s a handwritten document, a photograph or an email or whatever, it’s more about taking that information and creating a summary of what’s going on for the client,” Jory said. It’s about being able to.” , AI and machine learning can also be used in fraud detection processes: “Are there certain behaviors that we might see in our data that we might want to follow?”

Similar to CIOs at other organizations, Jory says Hastings is currently considering its options when it comes to generic AI. The company is working with its major IT providers including Microsoft, EY and Snowflake. The internal IT team is also exploring how it can build AI-focused tools with these partners.

Whether it’s dabbling in generative AI or implementing machine learning and robotics, Jory advises other executives to take a careful and deliberate approach to automation.

“I would say start small – find a clear place to go,” she says. “Don’t get into big, heavy business processes and think you’ll suddenly be able to automate everything. Stay focused, be clear on what you choose, and get the score right away, so people pay attention to your strategy. Give, and you can get more speed.”

