AI Alliance to open-source AI models; Meta, IBM, NASA on board

A new industry group known as the AI ​​Alliance believes that artificial intelligence models should be open-source, unlike the proprietary models developed by OpenAI and Google.

Meta, IBM, Intel and NASA are some of the organizations that have signed up, believing the approach offers three key benefits…

AI Alliance

The really big breakthroughs in generative AI so far have come from companies like OpenAI and Google, which keep their models closely guarded.

But there are some companies and organizations that believe that large AI projects should be open-source. According to the report, more than 40 of them have signed up for the AI ​​Alliance Bloomberg.

Meta and IBM are joining with more than 40 companies and organizations to create an industry group dedicated to open source artificial intelligence work, with the goal of sharing technology and reducing risk. The alliance, called AI Alliance, will focus on responsible development of AI technology, including safety and security tools, according to a statement on Tuesday. The group will also consider increasing the number of open source AI models – rather than the proprietary systems favored by some companies – developing new hardware and working closely with academic researchers.

Three key benefits of the open-source model

The alliance says that working together openly in this way provides three benefits.

First, speed. Allowing models to be shared, so that researchers can build on the work of others, would allow progress to be made more quickly.

Second, security. Allowing independent peer groups to examine code created by others is the best way to identify potential flaws and risks. The same logic holds for open-sourcing security protocols such as encryption systems.

Third, equal opportunity. By giving anyone access to the tools being built, it provides a level playing field in which single researchers and startups have the same opportunities as well-funded companies.

mission statement

The AI ​​Alliance describes its mission as follows:

Accelerate and disseminate open innovation across the AI ​​technology landscape to improve core capabilities, safety, security and trust in AI, and responsibly deliver maximum benefits to people and society everywhere. The AI ​​Alliance brings together a critical mass of compute, data, tools, and talent to accelerate open innovation in AI. The AI ​​Alliance wants: Construction and supports open technologies in software, models, and tools. Able Developers and scientists are encouraged to understand, experiment and adopt open technologies. Advocate For open innovation with organizational and societal leaders, policy and regulatory bodies, and the public.

IBM and META have taken the lead in setting up the institute. IBM said the formation of the group “marks an important moment in defining the future of AI”, while Meta said it meant “more people can benefit, create innovative products, and work on security Are.”

Other members are listed as follows:

Apple is reportedly testing its own generative AI chatbot internally, but isn’t expected to bring anything to market in the next year or so.

