AI agents gather for automation revolution

SHANGHAI, CHINA – JULY 06: Humanoid robots are on display during the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence , [+] Conference at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China on July 6, 2023. (Photo by Tang Yanjun/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images) China News Service via Getty Images

Recent step-changes in AI open new avenues for the development of artificial intelligence agents, independent programs or pieces of software that can interact with and act on the outside world.

Agents are already all around us, from advanced driver-assistance systems to smart speakers that can create to-do lists or provide real-time information on weather and traffic. iRobot’s Roomba is an autonomous agent that uses sensors and algorithms to clean floors without human intervention. And John Deere’s See & Spray machines use computer vision to locate and precisely spray weeds in farm fields, reducing herbicide use.

Soon, we will see autonomous AI agents working alongside humans in all aspects of life, from banking to healthcare. These agents will not replace people; They will enhance our capabilities, save our time and reduce human error – ultimately increasing our productivity and even saving lives.

This ability to sense and respond to the environment is what distinguishes agents from traditional computer programs or machine learning algorithms. They have a level of autonomy and interactivity that allows them to make decisions and take action based on the information they receive.

Initially, agents were limited to simple rule-based behaviors, such as a thermostat that maintains a specific temperature in a room by turning on the heater or air conditioning as needed. The behavior of these early agents was predetermined and they followed a set of rules.

More recently, reinforcement learning has been used to train agents through trial and error, providing them with rewards or punishments based on their actions in each environment. Over time, agents learn to optimize their behavior to maximize rewards and minimize penalties.

DeepMind, a leading AI research company, used reinforcement learning to master complex games like Go by building agents that played millions of games against themselves. Agents learned the rules and strategies of the game, surpassing human expertise in the process.

The latest breakthrough in the development of AI agents is the use of large language models (LLMs). LLMs like OpenAI’s GPT-4 have remarkable capabilities to process and generate human-like text based on vast amounts of training data. These models are trained on massive datasets, including most of the Internet, allowing them to answer questions, provide recommendations, and even write code.

Even more remarkable is the ability of LLM to use other software tools by writing code to make API calls on the system that can perform actions. Already, open-source orchestration frameworks like Langchain allow LLMs to interact with other software and databases to accomplish complex tasks. And OpenAI has released the Assistant API that also acts as an agent, calling various tools (Dall-E3, code interpreter, Browse with Bing, and user-defined functions that can be API calls to external software) Does. Meanwhile, OpenAI has introduced a platform for creating custom AI agents called GPTs, and will have a GPT store where creators can publish and monetize their GPTs. Similar markets have already emerged – with over 10,000 GPTs available.

The universality of LLMs integrated into AI agents has the potential to become the brains behind all types of autonomous systems, capable of interacting with and controlling various software and hardware components.

For example, software developers can ask an agent to find all instances of a specific function in the codebase and then the agent can use a code editing tool to refactor the function across the entire codebase. The developer can then ask the agent to run tests to ensure that the refactoring did not introduce any bugs.

Another avenue of advancement is the adoption of “world models,” which enable AI agents to better understand and interact with the complexities of real-world environments. A world model can be used in autonomous driving, for example, by generating a real-time representation of the road, other vehicles, pedestrians, traffic signals, etc., to predict the future state of its environment and make decisions accordingly. .

World models are designed to enable agents to simulate possible futures, make informed decisions to achieve set goals, continuously learn, and adapt from their experiences.

These new approaches represent a shift from traditional programming toward a more integrated, holistic form of learning and interaction. They open up a world of possibilities for automating entire workflows from start to finish, without human involvement – ​​freeing humans to focus on more important tasks.

For example, AI agents have the potential to transform care for the elderly by tracking the daily patterns of people living alone, analyzing movements through spatial mapping, and alerting caregivers to abnormalities. Already, agents can provide medication reminders and social stimulation.

Another attractive aspect of AI agents is their ability to work collaboratively in teams. Just as organizations have teams of individuals with different skills and expertise, AI agents can be designed and trained to specialize in specific tasks. These agents can then interact and collaborate, exchange information and collectively execute tasks.

Consider a warehouse scenario where a team of autonomous robots is tasked with sorting and moving packages. A robot equipped with advanced sensors and computer vision capabilities could be responsible for identifying and classifying packages. Another robot, designed for heavy lifting, can move packages to their designated locations. Yet another robot, with advanced path-planning algorithms, could optimize the routes that the robot takes to reduce travel time and avoid collisions.

These robots, each an AI agent with its own unique abilities, work together as a team to accomplish the complex task of managing a warehouse. By combining their capabilities, they can operate a warehouse more efficiently and effectively than any robot or human alone. Such systems will help relieve the shortage of warehouse workers affecting the supply chain.

This type of multi-agent system is not just theoretical. Companies like Amazon and Ocado are already using teams of robots in their warehouses to improve efficiency and productivity.

The concept of AI teams opens new avenues for research in areas such as social physics and psychology where multi-agent systems can be used for large-scale simulations to model complex systems. Simulation also helps ensure that agents can handle a wide range of scenarios and perform reliably in the real world. They can also provide insight into human team dynamics and help us develop more effective ways of working together.

Technical barriers such as response time, scalability, and resource requirements need to be addressed and rules for the use of AI agents need to be developed to ensure responsible deployment. But as technology improves, productivity gains will increase. And rather than widespread job displacement, AI agents promise to increase worker satisfaction as they free humans from repetitive or menial tasks, allowing them to focus on more meaningful work.

Businesses need to invest in the necessary technology and infrastructure, train their employees to work with AI, and rethink their business processes.

AI agents will usher in a new era of intelligent automation, revolutionizing industries and empowering humans to achieve new levels of productivity and innovation. These agents, although designed to operate autonomously, are not harbingers of human obsolescence, but examples of our ingenuity. Humans remain indispensable.