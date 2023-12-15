AI: A Crazy Year in Review

To say that 2023 was the year of AI, well, that would be an understatement.

From Nvidia (NVDA) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI, Silicon Valley can’t get enough of generative AI. Listen to any corporate earnings call, and you’ll hear CEOs like Amazon’s (AMZN) Andy Jassy, ​​META’s (META) Mark Zuckerberg, Intel’s (INTC) Pat Gelsinger, and AMD’s (AMD) Lisa Su. Showcase your companies AI capabilities.

Heck, even Wendy’s has gotten in on the action, adding a generative AI assistant to its drive-thru as part of a testing program in May. The fast-food chain is expanding it to more locations in 2024.

AI may have been the most important story of 2023, but it really started to gain momentum in November 2022 when OpenAI released ChatGPT. The chatbot became the fastest-growing app in history up to that time, reaching 100 million monthly users in just two months.

Still, here are some highlights from the biggest story of 2023: the generic AI explosion.

January:

Following the success of ChatGPT, Microsoft announced in January that it was investing $10 billion in OpenAI over several years. In February, amid rumors that Microsoft was set to launch its own AI chatbot powered by ChatGPT, Google launched its Bard bot. However, the unveiling was light on details. A few days later, Microsoft unveiled its Bing chatbot and new Edge browser. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman both took the stage to explain the partnership and how the two companies will bring generative AI to Microsoft customers.

march:

Google jumped in, opening up access to Bard for a limited number of users. The move was largely seen as a means for Google to keep pace with one of its biggest competitors in the tech sector. In March, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg announced that AI was the company’s biggest investment.

Fast Friends: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, left, appears on stage with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (AP Photo/Barbara Ortuta, File) (Associated Press)

april:

Google announced that it is bringing together its Brain AI team from Google Research and DeepMind to create a new AI-first organization: Google DeepMind. The same month Amazon announced its Bedrock platform, which gives enterprise customers access to the Generative AI Foundation Model and its own Titan Foundation Model.

May:

Google kept posting news continuously. It opened up its Bard chatbot to the public. It also launched its Search Generative Experience, a generative AI-powered version of Google Search, during its I/O developer conference. Microsoft then hit back and revealed that it is bringing its AI-powered Windows Copilot to Windows 11. Oh, and Nvidia’s market capitalization topped $1 trillion for the first time, solidifying its position as an AI chip leader.

july:

As AI continues to make headlines, the Biden administration announced that it has secured agreements from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflexion, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI to comply with voluntary rules related to AI safety and development. Also in July, Microsoft announced it would charge $30 per user per month for its Microsoft 365 Copilot, which adds generative AI capabilities to the company’s productivity suite. The following month, in August, Google responded by saying it would charge $30 per user per month for its own generative AI productivity offering, Duet AI for Workspaces.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai presenting at Google I/O. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Archivo) (Associated Press)

September:

Wanting to delve deeper into generic AI, Amazon announced it is investing $4 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic. Meta also revealed that it is rolling out AI stickers across its apps, a new AI assistant for WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. It also featured AI personalities—celebrities like Tom Brady and Kendall Jenner. Also in September: With growing fears that AI could be used in negative ways—and no sign of any movement from Congress—the Biden administration plans to address potential cybersecurity, discrimination, and development questions related to AI. Signed an executive order for.

november:

OpenAI held its first developer event in November, unveiling a more powerful version of GPT-4 called GPT-4 Turbo and an app store for ChatGPT called GPT Store. (This is where customers can buy customized versions of the company’s AI software.) Then all hell broke loose at OpenAI. The board abruptly fired CEO Sam Altman. After Microsoft stepped in and offered him a job, hundreds of OpenAI employees threatened to resign, and OpenAI eventually brought Altman back with some new board members, including a non-voting “observer” role for Microsoft. Was involved. Meanwhile, Amazon announced its own Q chatbot to better compete with companies like Microsoft and Google.

Sign up for the Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter. (Yahoo Finance)

December:

Finally, this month, Google unveiled its GPT-4 competitor, Gemini.

And here’s the thing, it’s not even all AI news that made headlines this year. Even more are expected in 2024.

In other words: buckle up.

Daniel Hawley is a technology editor at Yahoo Finance. He has been covering the tech industry since 2011. You can follow him on Twitter @DanielHawley,

Click here for the latest technology news that will impact the stock market.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com