Ahmedabad’s Riverside School wins World’s Best School award for innovation (Representational Image)

Photo: iStock

Riverside School, an independent international school from Gujarat, was named among the winners of the World’s Best Schools Awards 2023 here on Saturday for its student-centric approach towards education. The Ahmedabad-based school was declared the winner of the US$50,000 prize in the “Innovation” category along with four other winning schools from across the world.

The winners of the five awards were selected by an expert judging academy based on rigorous criteria, with US$250,000 shared among the winners in the award categories of innovation, community collaboration, environmental action, overcoming adversity and supporting healthy lives. were shared formally.

My heartiest congratulations to The Riverside School in India. Vikas Pota, Founder, T4 Education and World’s Best Schools Awards, said, “Teachers around the world should look at the shining example of the difference you have made to so many lives. And governments should take note of the pioneering work you have done as they seek answers to the great challenges we face today. They should follow where you lead. He said, this amazing moment has been made possible by the leadership, vision and culture of your school and I feel very proud to present you with the World’s Best School for Innovation Award 2023.

Through its I CAN educational model and the introduction of the Feel, Imagine, Do and Share (FIDS) programme, Riverside School has been consistently ranked among the top 10 schools in India since 2004. Inspired by the founder’s own son’s academic struggles, the Riverside agency used “design thinking” to develop a school-wide teaching and learning culture of engagement and creativity.

Today, FIDS is also an online training platform that is used by many schools around the world and has inspired children around the world to become changemakers. The platform has reached 2 million children through Design for Change schools, and Riverside has partnered with state-wide, remote and Organized individual workshops. notes.

The school also has a research and training arm, the Riverside Learning Centre, which has codified 20+ years of I CAN processes and practices to make the use of design thinking and FIDS mainstream in education. The I CAN platform lays out these processes and practices and uses the FIDS framework to explain the rationale and impact of the educational model.

Overall, Riverside School has made a significant impact on education through its student-centered approach, innovative educational model, and wide dissemination of the FIDS program. By instilling empathy, creativity and social responsibility in students, the school has enabled and empowered its pupils to become conscious and active civic leaders of the world, the awards team said.

Riverside School intends to use the award to further the reach of the FIDS program by developing more digital learning materials and supporting schools and teachers around the world with research and practice-based resources so that more children can learn the “I Can Mindset”.

Other winners of the 2023 World’s Best Schools Awards include Instituto Educativa Municipal Montessori Sed San Francisco in Colombia, which won the award for environmental action; Spark Soweto in South Africa for community collaboration; Max René Hand in Hand Jerusalem School for Overcoming Adversity; and Joaquim Bastos Gonçalves, EEMTI in Brazil, to support healthy living.

Additionally, a new Community Choice Award was presented this year to Escola Municipal Professor Edson Pisani in Brazil after winning the most votes out of all the World’s Best Schools Award finalists in the public vote. It will now receive membership of T4 Education’s new Best Schools to Work programme, an independent, evidence-based approach to certify schools for their culture and help them transform their working environment to attract and retain the best teachers. based system.

Source: www.timesnownews.com