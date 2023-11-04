Ahmad Maslan says it is inappropriate to use the ringgit-US dollar rate as the sole measure of the state of the economy

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 4): The value of the ringgit against the US dollar should not be used as the sole gauge of the state of the economy, according to Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

It is unfair for analysts to assess the economic situation based only on this parameter as there are other parameters that should be considered, he said before citing five other indicators.

“First of all, there is our economic growth, which is projected to be 4%-5% next year. The second parameter is the country’s fiscal deficit which is going to reduce from 5% this year to 4.3% (next year). Third, the inflation rate (in September) has steadily declined to 1.9%,” he told the media after attending the Islamic Distinguished Entrepreneur Award (IDEA Award) 2023 ceremony organized by the Muslim Insiders Chamber of Commerce on Friday night.

Furthermore, Ahmad pointed to efforts to ensure that the overnight policy rate (OPR) remains at 3%, as announced by Bank Negara Malaysia on Thursday, as well as the current 3.4% unemployment rate, Which is below the full employment rate. 4%

“These are real indicators. Furthermore, the level of investment announced for the first half of this year is high. “All this shows that our economy is in a strong position with strong fundamentals.”

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry announced in September that the country has recorded RM132.6 billion worth of approved investments in the first six months of 2023.

Therefore, Ahmed reminded critics to pay attention to the key economic measurements that form the foundation of what is taught in economics by universities and higher education institutions.

“It is not appropriate to just mention the ringgit-US dollar (exchange rate),” he said.

The IDEA Awards 2023 aims to recognize and honor Muslim entrepreneurs who have achieved exceptional levels of excellence in various economic sectors as well as non-Muslim business owners who uphold the characteristics of Muslim-friendly businesses.

Professor Adam Richman, president of Muslim Insiders, said in a statement that the IDEA Awards 2023 is a platform to recognize the outstanding efforts of Muslim entrepreneurs in Malaysia.

“We believe that these efforts will not only benefit their businesses, but also the society and the Malaysia Madani economy.

“This award is an important step in supporting the development of an excellent and competitive Muslim business community,” he said.

Source: theedgemalaysia.com