LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Advanced Hydrocarbon Fuels Ltd. (AHFL) has targeted the UK as the first commercial scale plant to demonstrate its revolutionary process for making fuel from waste plastic.

AHFL’s process is the first of its kind that does not require the use of catalysts or incineration, and thus solves the decades-old environmental, practical and commercial issues associated with pyrolysis, a process commonly used to break down plastics. Is used.

This technological innovation will enable AHFL’s plant to operate sustainably, working to eliminate plastic waste, while producing alternative fuels in a clean, green, commercially sustainable manner. And, unlike almost all other attempts to make fuel from waste plastic, the process is profitable, with an estimated capital return of up to 18 months from the start of production.

The technology has been evaluated by leading engineering firm, Wood PLC, through extensive testing at AHFL’s prototype plant in the southern United States, which has enabled a detailed and comprehensive report confirming the proof of concept.

AHFL was founded by Canadian inventor and entrepreneur Brian Ablett. The company had its origins in a previous product co-invented by Ablett in the wake of the Exxon Valdez and Deepwater Horizon oil spill disasters that could very quickly and inexpensively trap and remove oil from water and other surfaces.

Ablett was introduced to an American company that was developing technology to make soil enhancers from organic materials. Through a period of experimentation, Ablett convinced the American company to focus its attention on the world’s most problematic abundant energy source: waste plastic.

AHFL CEO Brian Ablett said:

“AHFL is a solution to a problem that scientists and businesses have been trying to solve for years but without success. We have created an affordable, clean, efficient, safe, sustainable way to replace mixed, life-ending waste plastics. And have created a commercially viable process. our environmental crisis, into a multi-purpose fuel that is cleaner than the fossil fuels on which most of the world still depends. It’s not only good for the environment, it’s good business.

“Over the past two decades we have seen countless attempts to convert plastic into energy through pyrolysis and other non-commercial, non-sustainable processes, and these have always proven ineffective, expensive, unproductive or even dangerous. AHFL will allow us to shift our energy away from these problematic processes toward creating products with many of the essential utilities and a fraction of the environmental impact.

“We chose the UK for the first AHFL plant because of this country’s world leading standards. We know AHFL’s technology can reduce our use of fossil fuels, help the UK reach emissions targets and “This could have a hugely positive economic impact.”

Ivan Erskine, former senior process engineer at Wood plc, said:

“The point of difference in AHFL is the technological innovation that allows plastic to be broken down into a petroleum product similar to diesel fuel. AHFL has proven the technology concept and is ready to move to the next phase, which is a commercial scale. Manufacturing is demonstration plant.

“The alternative fuel market is filled with companies that claim to produce fuel from plastic in a sustainable manner, but very few companies are able to deliver results in terms of profitability.”

AHFL’s process breaks down plastics, through energy-efficient ‘gasification’, at very low temperatures and without the harmful emissions associated with incineration and other forms of excessive heating. Notably, AHFL’s system does not require a catalyst, ensuring that the process does not emit the same hazardous chemicals that are typically released through catalytic pyrolysis.

AHFL’s proprietary time-temperature and atmosphere control system allows the use of any type of plastic feed stock, including post-industrial plastics, which can be divided into several useful products:

60% keroclean , An intermediate distillate that could be used to power marine and industrial engines, with initial testing indicating the possibility of blending with aviation fuel. When blended with 70% diesel, Keroclean® can power land vehicles at lower emissions and lower cost than diesel alone. Previous pyrolysis-based processes produced only 40% of the fuel.

35% Recycled Gas Power: This gas provides 90% of the energy needed to run the AHFL process, making the technology practically self-sufficient and virtually off the grid.

This gas provides 90% of the energy needed to run the AHFL process, making the technology practically self-sufficient and virtually off the grid. 5% Concrete Building Ash: The ash output of the AHFL process can be used to make concrete and road paving materials, meaning the system produces minimal waste.

A fully operational AHFL line can process more than 2 metric tons of waste plastic per hour, producing 57,600 liters of fuel every day for 360 days a year, which amounts to approximately 21 million liters of fuel per line per year. There is quantity.

The AHFL process is designed to comply with the most stringent environmental and health & safety regulations, including those in the UK. A regulation-compliant UK plant will serve as a blueprint for AHFL to build regulation-compliant plants anywhere in the world.

AHFL is now seeking funding to build its first full-scale commercial demonstration line in the UK, followed by additional lines to be installed at multi-line plants around the world. The £10 million investment will enable AHFL to build the first commercial line, make final improvements to its cooling and scrubbing systems, source plastics from post-industrial and/or post-consumer partners, complete 1,000 hours of continuous testing, secure RSB certification will allow. And start commercial production faster.

Established in business in England in 2014 after many years of work, Advanced Hydrocarbon Fuels Limited (AHFL) is the first alternative fuels company to solve the environmental, practical and commercial challenges of previous technologies such as pyrolysis. AHFL is the manufacturer of Keroclean®, a fuel manufactured from plastic waste in the most efficient, clean and cost-effective process of its kind. AdvancedHydrocarbonFuels.com

Brian Ablett

Brian Ablett is a UK-based inventor and entrepreneur who began his career with companies in his native Canada as a teenager. In addition to AHFL, Brian has founded Oil Containment Systems Inc., a high-efficiency, low-cost plastic film for quick response to contain and clean up oil spills, and is partnering with a leading UK university to develop The partnership established Brian Glove Project Ltd. The company, and more than 50 other companies, are developing new products and technologies, marketing an original concept product to reduce the spread of MRSA in hospitals and mitigate the impact of SARS. In his other life, Brian has been an actor whose credits include stage, screen and film, as well as a successful stint as one of the UK’s most sought-after Father Christmases.

Source Advanced Hydrocarbon Fuels Limited (AHFL)

