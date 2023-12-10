Ahead of next week's Fed meeting, Larry Summers says 'overwhelming evidence' supporting rate cuts does not yet exist, advising the central bank to be 'very thoughtful and careful'

Ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers sent a message of caution to central bank officials.

What happened: “The Fed is broadly in the right place of watchful waiting,” Summers said in a Bloomberg interview on Friday. “The moment they [Fed officials] Turning, or announcing that they are going to turn, is going to be a seismic moment,” he said.

Therefore, the economist advised caution. “For that reason, they probably need to be very thoughtful and careful about getting to that point and wait until they see some compelling evidence of inflation coming down or the economy turning around,” he said. We don’t see any real evidence of that.”

“And I don’t think we have any of those at this point,” he said.

Commenting on the November nonfarm payrolls report, Summers said the numbers show that, like last month, the economy remains “pretty strong.” The nonfarm payrolls report released Friday showed the economy added 199,000 jobs in November, ahead of a payroll gain of 150,000 in October and a consensus of 180,000.

Month-on-month growth in average hourly earnings came in at 0.4%, versus expectations of 0.3%. The economist said the larger-than-expected increase in the metric “reinforces my sense that people need to be careful about declaring the war against inflation won.” The public should be mindful of what could happen from supply shocks and other adverse events, he said.

The numbers make the soft landing in play more clear, the economist said. However, he warned that it would be a mistake to take such a scenario lightly.

why is it important: Financial markets have bounced back from the recession that was largely witnessed in the period between August and October, largely on expectations that the Fed will begin lowering rates starting in 2024. The broader S&P 500 index hit its highest level for the year on an intraday basis on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index, has gained about 22% so far this year.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank’s monetary policy-making arm, is scheduled to begin a two-day meeting on Tuesday.

The Fed will release a policy statement and a summary of economic projections, including a dot-plot chart, after the meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. The dot-plot chart is constructed based on the expectations of individual Fed officials regarding the interest rate trajectory. Chair jerome powell A press conference is scheduled to be held at 2:30 pm ET to clarify the December rate decision and shed light on the near-term monetary policy course.

There is a 97.1% chance that interest rates in the futures market will remain at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.50%. If the Fed’s language and Powell’s comments do not indicate a rate cut until at least the middle of next year, a riskier bet could open up.

Photo: Shutterstock

Source: www.benzinga.com