CEOs and Presidents to attend climate summit to promote pathways to rapid and fair energy transition

Company to host knowledge and solution-sharing sessions, release new research

Hong Kong SAR – Media Outreach – 28 November 2023 – Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today called for greater collective action to decarbonize the global economy and ensure a fair and inclusive transition to net zero, and detailed Information about what actions it is taking at the upcoming COP28 UN climate change conference to support these efforts.

Thousands of government and private sector leaders, climate experts, NGOs, youth groups and other stakeholders will gather in Dubai from 30 November-12 December to promote collaboration, ideas and initiatives to tackle climate change. . On common sustainability ambitions. The main focus will be the publication of the first Global Stocktake, a comprehensive assessment of progress achieved since the 2015 Paris climate change agreement.

With energy at the center of more than 70% of carbon emissions, Schneider Electric representatives will highlight the untapped potential of electrification, automation and digital technologies, and the social and economic benefits of deploying such solutions in industries, buildings, homes, data centres, will perform. infrastructure, and transportation.

“We have so many technologies at our disposal today. It’s time to recognize that deploying these at greater speed and scale brings social, environmental, economic and job-creating benefits, while also reducing emissions and costs, compared to many people.” “Inaction is not an option,” said Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric.

The company will host discussions and showcase solutions at the COP28 Technology and Innovation Hub. Representatives from Schneider Electric will participate in several panel discussions to share news and insights on corporate decarbonization, youth empowerment and supply chain engagement. Furthermore, Schneider:

Release fresh geographically relevant insights on ways to accelerate decarbonization, based on our Back to 2050 research

Expand several Schneider Electric Foundation partnerships, in line with its long-term mission to support the empowerment of younger generations and women through education and training in the energy sector

Announce new strategic partnerships and initiatives to enhance the decarbonization of your supply chain, and launch a report on supply chain decarbonization developed in partnership with Women Action Sustainability (WAS).

“As the world’s population and economies continue to grow, we must develop energy efficiency as well as clean, affordable energy. New technologies of the digitalization of everything that leverage IoT, big data and AI, as well Low-carbon electrification are two major disruptors regarding our relationship with energy. “Accelerating adoption of these technologies and designing new ways of driving innovative, collective, fair and inclusive climate action,” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, President of Schneider Electric. “The corporate world, including influential companies like ours, needs to become a player and advocate in sustainability action around the world, mobilizing governments, societies, academia and the business world to accelerate action and Others should be inspired and supported.”

Related Resources:

Hashtag: #schneiderelectric #impactcompany #COP28UAE

https://www.se.com/hk/en/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric

https://twitter.com/SchneiderElectric

https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectric?brandloc=DISABLE

https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider aims to Empower everyone to make the most of their energy and resources, driving progress and sustainability for all. we call it life goes on,

Our mission is to be yours Digital partner for sustainability and efficiency,

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, cloud connecting products, controls, software and services across the entire lifecycle, enabling unified company management for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. Let’s move forward.

We Most of the global companies are local, We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystem who are passionate about sharing our Meaningful, Inclusive and Empowering Value.

www.se.com/hk

Discover the latest approaches shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0 and next-generation automation Schneider Electric Insights,

Source