Agritechnica – Agriland.ie Women in Ag Awards to be presented in

DLG (German Agricultural Society) and Women in Ag magazine have today (Tuesday, October 31) announced the winners of this year’s Women in Ag Awards.

Awarded by an international jury in four categories – Agriculture; Agribusiness; Education; and Technology and Research – This award recognizes the contributions of women in agriculture, agri-business, education and other organizations in the agriculture industry.

The awards ceremony will take place on November 15 at Agritechnica 2023, the agricultural machinery trade fair in Hanover, Germany.

Women in the international agriculture industry were able to apply for or be nominated for the award, which is being presented by DLG and Women in Ag Magazine for the second time this year.

The winners were selected by an international jury of representatives from farming, the broader agricultural industry, science, organizations and the media.

The focus of the award is on special achievements for the development of local, national and international agriculture.

winners by category

Social class: Agriculture

In first place: Kate Hoare, UK

Kate Hoare runs a dairy farm in south-east Cornwall with her husband. He introduced a new model for sustainable agriculture by installing slurry lagoons to capture biomethane, which allows him to reduce the environmental impact of his farm.

The gas produced is reused, fueling tractors and generators, potentially allowing independent operation.

second place: Onyole Patience Koku, Nigeria

Onyole Patience is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years of farming experience in Nigeria.

Working with her husband, she runs a business producing 12,000 broiler chickens per production cycle as well as trading raw materials locally and internationally.

Patience promotes access to scientific and innovative knowledge to increase efficiency and leads by example as a businessman and farmer.

third place: Judith de Vore, Netherlands

Judith runs a regenerative and sustainable dairy and teaching farm with her husband.

She pays special attention to nature, biodiversity and the environment around her and organizes many activities to create understanding and awareness of agriculture in the society.

He is a facilitator, speaker, advocate and influencer for the industry.

Social class: agricultural business

In first place: Anna Maria Nunez Vega, India

Anna is a process engineer and food quality specialist at Bühler. She founded and leads the International Rice Milling Academy in Bangalore and works to improve global food and feed security.

Their goal is to reduce losses during grain processing by improving storage techniques and educating customers, especially in tropical regions where storage losses are highest.

second place: Joana Paiva, Portugal

Joanna has an MSc in Biomedical Engineering and a PhD in Physics.

She is an inventor and founder of iLoF – Intelligent Lab on Fiber Ltd, an Oxford-based photonics and artificial intelligence start-up that helps accelerate and scale clinical trials through the development of new patient stratification tools. doing.

third place: Shareka, forget Zimbabwe

Forget’s contributions to sustainable agriculture and food systems have opened doors for her locally and internationally, where she has led high-level discussions and advocated for women and smallholder farmers in Zimbabwe and across Africa.

Currently, Forget lives in Wales, UK, where she works as a sustainability consultant as part of her graduate program, helping small and medium-sized businesses in the agriculture, manufacturing, retail and energy sectors transition to net zero. And helps develop their sustainability goals and ambitions.

Social class: Education

In first place: Amina Ali, Somalia

Amina advocates for women’s rights in agriculture nationally and internationally.

Through her expertise, combined with the voices of strong-willed women whose lives have been transformed by her school’s programs, she has become an influential voice in driving policy change to prioritize gender equality in agriculture.

second place: Salatu Abubakar, Ghana

Salatu Abubakar combines her expertise in empowering women smallholder farmers, processors and farmer families through capacity building and agri-business with a genuine passion for empowering women in agriculture.

As the Regional Representative of Women in Agricultural Development in the Northern Region, she has made a lasting impact on the lives of countless women by mentoring them and providing them with development opportunities by linking them to markets, which has had a positive impact on their businesses and livelihoods.

3rd place (Joint): Funmilayo Ogunleke, Nigeria

Funmilayo is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan.

He has made it his mission to promote dairy farming and milk production in Nigeria. For example, he hosted the 2022 World School Milk Day in the country and coordinated the 2023 World Milk Day event.

As a lecturer with wide reach to young people, Funmilayo encourages her students to go into agriculture or study agriculture.

3rd place (Joint): Nirit Bernstein, Israel

Nirit is an international scientist and lecturer in agricultural research.

He has made extraordinary, internationally recognized contributions to all areas of agricultural science (research, teaching, engagement, service and leadership).

He is a global leader in cannabis research, focused on strengthening the medicinal value of cannabis.

Social class: Technology and Research

In first place: Alfia Kayumova, Latvia

Alfia is an entrepreneur and agricultural technology expert with over 10 years of experience in business development, investment banking and agriculture.

As co-founder and CEO of Green Growth, she provides farmers with critical information on field performance and yield data, helping them solve the problem of inefficient use of inputs like fertilizers and seeds, thereby improving profitability. increases.

second place: Stephanie Hertje, Germany

Stephanie combines many of the company’s functions into one person – she is the manager, chief scientist, and mentor, as well as responsible for the integration of multiple departments.

She plays an important role in promoting cutting-edge scientific techniques in the field of potato breeding.

With her commitment and innovative ideas, she plays a decisive role in making the potato fit for the future, making it resilient to challenges in agriculture such as climate change, drought and pesticides etc.

third place: Solvej Christensen, Denmark

Solveig is the managing director of i-Grain, a company that introduces new technologies to the industry and measures moisture and carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in containers to detect hotspots and insect or fungal damage at an early stage. Was the first company to monitor.

She conducts research for Aalborg University, has been cited in several academic papers, and promotes measures to improve the mental health and reduce stress of its employees.

Women in AG Awards

Freya von Zetteritz, CEO of DLG Holding, said: “More and more women are shaping the future of agriculture, either on their own farms or as managers in companies, research or academia.

“More and more women around the world are the initiators and drivers of sustainable food production.

“The Women in Ag Award recognizes this commitment and tells the stories behind these inspiring women. At Agritechnica, we want to give this topic the attention it deserves,” he said.

Kim Shukens, editor-in-chief of Digital Women at AG Magazine, said: “The international response to the competition was tremendous. This year 132 women from 38 countries applied.

“The field of entrants was of exceptionally high quality, underscoring the growing importance of women in agriculture,” she said.

Source: www.agriland.ie