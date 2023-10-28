par value Giles Patry

Published from 28 October 23 to 9:24, currently on Suivre la Presse de la Manche

Inauguration of Le Department de la Manche, Vendredi 27 October 2023Son Espace-Taste Agricole à Courcy (Manche).

Ann 2018, IL A Confession La Donation d’un Ensemble Agricole Sur sete commune proche de Coutances (Manche), comprès des batiments et dependencies et There is no 27 acres of land in 29 hectares., This donation specifications « Responsibilities d’éportement un vocation pedagogique et agroecologie au site ,

six entrepreneurs

The department acts as a project visionary and a lender Comment Plusiers producteurs pouvient vivre et valoriser une exploitation de petit telle A multidisciplinary agricultural model ».

The firm-testing of the project takes place as a supporting partner: the association Biopossess, a son root, early identification for the donor, and cooperative activity and employment of rhizomes. L’Hôtel Bellais’s Espace-taste et baptise poule étienne chailleur du nom de donater.

Six entrepreneurs on trial, with The opposite of a renewable deux fois, exploiter aujourd’hui le site. Cellui-Si Heberge Un Activity Day Payson-Boulangergive an activation maraîchagean activity day Production de Plantes Aromatiques et Medicinalsat An activity from Paule’s Ponds. « Productions in agricultural biology are certified and confirmed in the near future. ,

Les jeunes exploitants du site ont fait visiter leurs ateliers de production. (©Gilles Patrie)

Les Exploitants mutually distributed Leur distribution and commercially distributed Leur products. Dans des points de vente locaux.

This allows the activities of testers without the risk of professional professionals and financiers and techniques. But this requires a transposer suite to be installed at a future site to develop a viable farming model. AlexanderI installed Deux Polyurs Mobile in Prairie

All your activities are active April 2022, bedridden patients un loire modere This is an important task « an activity for site testing ». One Automated 2022, One Enterprise Department La construction d’un park de material at equipment At, à l’ete 2023, Management of professional space is a necessity.

Video: Another moment on Actu

A reminder of the cost of a nationwide assembly

This project is original, it is allowed A project was started six days before LancerAn été selection for the National Observatoire de l’Innovation Publique, to receive a Trophée Territoria et dans la Catégorie. Territories Innovantes , La Remise des Prix de Sete Editions Aura Leu 7 November 2023 A L’Assemblée Nationale.

By looking at your real life and media, you can get information about your mon actu.

Source: actu.fr