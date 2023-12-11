The EU Council has rejected a Spanish bid to draw up a joint position on the proposed regulation of genetically modified (GM) crops produced using new genomic technologies (NGT), with governments at odds over safety, labeling and social acceptance. Concern has been expressed.

Advertisement

The EU Council has rejected Spain’s latest bid to create a joint position on the proposed regulation of genetically modified crops produced using advanced gene editing techniques, with governments expressing concerns over safety, labeling and social acceptance. .

The European Commission proposed reforming the rules in July, following a 2018 ruling by the EU courts, applying the same stringent requirements for risk assessment and traceability that currently apply to novel genomic technologies (NGT) products. Does, as it does for GMOs created by adding foreign DNA. Plant genome.

But several government ministers expressed continued concerns during a summit in Brussels on Monday (11 December) about the extent of the planned regulation, which would create a largely unregulated ‘Category 1’ of GM crops in which only limited changes to the genome are made. and which proponents say could arise in nature or through traditional breeding.

France welcomed Spain’s support for excluding all GM crops from organic agriculture and plants developed for herbicide resistance from Category 1, saying the proposal was “very close” to being acceptable.

Although Germany indicated it would not participate in the informal vote following the debate, Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir spoke of the need for “broad societal consensus” and the right of consumers to know whether a food product is subject to genetic manipulation. Any form of product. ,

Others, including Poland and the EU’s neighbors to the east, signaled opposition to the current form of the law. Romanian Minister Florin Ionut Barbu listed several “non-negotiable” demands, including complete separation of GM from conventional crops, labeling to the end of the food chain, and full risk analysis for each individual GM product, including Category 1 Is. plants.

A diplomatic source told Euronews on condition of anonymity that during last week’s meeting of EU permanent representatives it had already become clear that the Spanish agreement was a “no” to most governments, but Spain – the only E.U. Countries with significant levels of GM crop cultivation had insisted on putting it on the agenda.

Astrid Osterreicher, a policy adviser at the German NGO TestBiotech, was encouraged by the impasse in the council. “We think it is good that no common approach was agreed upon,” he told Euronews, noting that the proposed agreement does not foresee a risk assessment for all NGTs and therefore ignores the precautionary principle. Has been.”

The proposed reform would create two new categories of GM crops, the first of which would be treated equivalent to conventional breeding for regulatory purposes, and the second of which would be subject to lighter regulation than currently applies to first-generation GMO crops, which have no commercial potential. Cultivation is banned in most countries of the European Union. An opt-out that will not apply to new categories.

An intergovernmental agreement on new rules is apparently still a ways away. “A lot of work still needs to be done given the atmosphere in the room,” the source said. A European Council official said Spain may make a last-ditch effort to reach a diplomatic agreement before handing over the presidency to Belgium at the end of the month. A spokesman for the Spanish presidency declined to comment, other than to confirm the rejection of the settlement offer.

Source