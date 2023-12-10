Agriculture gets its day at COP28, but experts see big hurdles to cutting emissions

More than 100 world leaders at this year’s UN climate summit agreed to make their farm and food systems a key part of their plans to fight climate change, seeking reform in a sector that faces almost a A third is responsible for planet-warming emissions.

With livestock accounting for more than half of those emissions, meat and dairy are at the forefront of many agricultural conversations at COP28 in Dubai. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization added an updated report to those conversations that included ways to cut livestock emissions.

“You cannot meet climate targets without doing something across the system, and in this case livestock,” said Francesco Tubiello, a senior FAO statistician who worked on the report. It briefly mentions eating less meat, but mostly highlights ways the meat industry can improve productivity and efficiency.

Change will not be easy. According to one report, like fossil fuel producers, the meat industry also came forward to defend its interests in the negotiations, including characterizing its practices as “sustainable nutrition”. One potential competitor, Alternative Meat, has found itself in a difficult position after initial excitement and investment.

And then there are consumers who have shown little interest in changing their eating habits, even as more attention has been paid to meat’s contribution to emissions.

“The reality is that Americans still eat about as much meat as they did 50 years ago,” said Maureen Ogle, historian and author of In the Meat We Trust, a history of the meat industry in America.

Ogle said American producers have vigorously opposed anything that could threaten their market over the past few years — from proposals to include “Meatless Mondays” in national dietary guidelines to research reports that found too much The health dangers of eating red meat have been highlighted.

The Guardian and DeSmog reported last month that the meat industry planned a big presence at COP28 to send the message that meat is good for the environment. News outlets cited documents prepared by the industry-funded group Global Meat Alliance, which they said included messages such as grazing livestock can help keep soils healthy and meat in food-insecure countries. Can help.

The coalition told The Guardian that its work “includes visibility at intergovernmental events that are often dominated by the anti-meat narrative.” In an email statement to the AP, the group said it appreciated the focus on food and agriculture at global agendas such as COP28.

“We welcome clear rules or standards to reduce agricultural emissions at these moments, and the industry stands ready to support these efforts while maintaining a place in the value chain,” the statement said.

Many governments around the world have long promoted meat, leading to changes in cultural meat-eating habits, said Wilson Warren, a history professor at Western Michigan University. This has turned meat into a billion-dollar industry run by multinational corporations. Ogle said that in the United States, farmers are paid subsidies to produce more so that meat can be sold more cheaply to urban populations.

A Stanford University study this summer found that in both the US and the EU, animal farming receives far more public financial support and lobbying attention than meat alternatives. This is an issue because better consumer options are needed, said one of the co-authors, Simona Vallone, now a researcher at Sustainable San Mateo County.

“We are in this critical moment in which we need to make decisions at the government level and also at the global level,” Vallone said. He further said, if the goal is to curb emissions quickly, we do not have very much time to change our system.

Some protesters focused on food systems. Vegan activist Lei Chu said it is important for people to consider how what they eat matters to the world.

He said, “If this action is destroying our Earth then we have to change it.”

“The short-sighted focus on reducing meat consumption does not reflect reality or science,” said Jason Weller, global chief sustainability officer of Brazil-based JBS, one of the world’s largest meat producers. Citing the FAO report, he said improvements in productivity have the greatest impact on reducing emissions.

When asked whether people in countries like the US need to reduce their meat consumption to stay within agreed warming limits, US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack discussed nutrition safety, product labeling and consumer education, which He said this would help consumers “make market decisions that will accelerate and drive change.”

Experts say it’s more realistic for people in rich countries to eat a little less red meat rather than have everyone give up meat altogether. “It’s pretty dramatic, the emissions intensity of beef versus non-ruminants, pork and poultry in the U.S.,” said Tom Hertel, distinguished professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University.

At a sideline event at COP28, Lawrence Haddad of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition agreed. “People in the global North can’t lecture people in the global South about eating less meat,” he said.

Meanwhile, organizations like FAO and private companies say making the existing system even more efficient could be part of the solution. The FAO report includes sections on improving animals and optimizing animal nutrition with selective breeding to reduce methane emissions. Ruminant animals like cows emit methane due to the functioning of their digestive systems, but changes in their diet can help to some extent.

The agriculture declaration signed by world leaders at the start of COP28 is a loose pledge, not a binding agreement. “Leaders need to advocate for change inside the formal climate talks,” said Ruth Davis, a former adviser to the British government’s COP26 team on food and nature.

Scott Faber, senior vice president of government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, said policymakers should focus on improving enforcement of potentially misleading sustainability claims and giving farmers better incentives to implement truly green practices.

He added: “Wouldn’t it be better if large meat producers worked with groups like EWG to ensure that those scarce USDA conservation dollars are actually going into practices that change how we feed animals? “How do we manage their waste, how do we manage their activities, how do we fertilize their feed?”

But as much as companies and governments play a role, Purdue’s Hertel agrees with Ogle that consumers are at the center of the system.

“For a lot of people, it probably comes down to the price,” Hertel said of choosing conventional meat at the grocery store. If meat alternatives were much cheaper and tasted the same, “I think you’d see more movement in that direction,” he said.

