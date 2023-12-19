Agriculture and Renewable Energy Land Management

It is widely recognized that the use of synthetic herbicides and fossil fuels has adverse effects on both the environment and human health. But these practices are integral and widely accepted as part of agriculture and land management.

According to recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data, agriculture accounted for 10.6 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, adding to the global climate crisis. Additionally, it is estimated that more than 1 billion pounds of pesticides are used each year in the US, posing complex threats to human health ranging from developmental disorders to cancer. But new technology and innovation have the potential to change all this.

In a recent discussion with Dan Abramson, co-founder and COO of Directed Machines, we explored how his Seattle-based company leverages innovative technology and wireless connectivity to prioritize sustainability to benefit both our planet and our well-being. Is.

What do directed machines do?

Directed Machines designs, engineers and manufactures Land Care Robots (LCRs). These are heavy-duty, solar-electric robots that perform a variety of tasks including mowing, hauling, monitoring, predator control, grading and plowing. We build a model that can be customized in many ways and fitted with various tools to perform all these tasks and more. However, the two most common are mowing and pulling. For over four years now, we have been selling and deploying our robots in many workplaces and use cases, including golf courses, solar farms, transportation departments, farms, nurseries, and more.

Part of Directed Machines’ mission is to help the environment. How do LCRs do this?

To our knowledge, Directed Machines is the only company in the world capable of managing vegetation on an enterprise and utility scale without using herbicides. Carcinogenic herbicides make workers sick, destroy delicate ecosystems and poison water supplies. They also damage site infrastructure, such as irrigation piping, electrical cables, solar panels and wind turbines.

A unique feature of our robots is that they can be configured in a number of ways to suit different customer site characteristics. So, if you have vegetation that is difficult or impossible for other robots or even humans to reach, you don’t have to resort to harmful chemicals. For example, on customer solar farms, our LCRs efficiently control vegetation Below Solar panels preserve native grasses, pollinators, and more without resorting to herbicides.

Plus, Directed Machines’ LCRs are 100% solar-electric, so they emit zero greenhouse gases. And they are nearly silent, so there is almost no noise pollution.

These environmental benefits contribute to our customers becoming more conscientious and responsible neighbors, helping them garner community support for expanding their operations.

Have you noticed any changes at customer sites based on your LCR usage?

Having worked on sites where chemicals were previously used, we have seen dramatic positive changes in the local ecology. For example, biodiversity is increased by the introduction of new and additional species. Some creatures have also demonstrated new and adaptive behaviors to associate with our LCR, including nesting and feeding activity.

We have also seen native vegetation, such as sawgrass, making a comeback, displacing invasive weeds that were able to resist herbicide poisons.

What is technically different about the guided machine approach?

Today, most autonomous robots designed for agriculture and other forms of land management rely on Global Positioning System (GPS). But trees, solar panels, and other physical obstacles can block GPS signals and cause errors. We use machine vision to help our LCR navigate in areas where GPS does not perform well, such as gardens and renewable energy sites. While our stack can use GPS and LiDAR, we have engineered our robots to work effectively in structured environments, day or night, using only color and depth images. The cameras used for color and depth images are approximately one tenth the cost of LiDAR sensors and equally effective with our engineering, allowing us to pass those savings on to our customers without any compromise.

Are there any economic benefits to customers using LCR?

Absolutely! Advances in machine automation provide opportunities to increase efficiency and reliability. Our robots are precise, make few mistakes and work around the clock in almost any extreme conditions, including intense heat, freezing temperatures, dense smoke, storms and dangerous mosquitoes. This results in reduced production costs… whether you are producing edamame or energy. Also, it is important to note that the work done by our LCRs is completely transparent to our clients, empowering them to facilitate best practices for insurance needs and regulatory compliance.

Why is wireless connectivity important to the success of your land care robots and your customers?

We knew that to roll out our LCR nationwide, we needed to choose a flexible and scalable wireless partner that offers great rural coverage across the country – because that’s where our customers are! While our LCRs make all automated driving and operational decisions locally on the robot, we are able to connect our LCRs to forward telemetry data, remotely diagnose robot health as well as software and firmware updates. -Rely on mobile. It’s a mission critical safety and insurance net that enables us to inspect everything from speed and energy consumption to obstructions and hazards when needed, allowing us to better ensure customer success .

What is the future of directed machines and land care automation?

As we delve deeper into the unique challenges of the verticals we serve, we become better at delivering innovations that answer the call to action. Our technical solutions are rapidly turning into tangible benefits for our renewable energy and agriculture customers, addressing things like site design, construction time and cost and monitoring the health of infrastructure.

For more information, we invite you to click on Maui, Tow, and Scare to see the Guided Machines LCR in action.

Source: www.3blmedia.com