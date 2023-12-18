Boulder, CO/AccessWire/December 18, 2023/ Arrow Electronics:

New AI-powered technologies related to agricultural issues ranging from contaminated soil and crop management to food waste were selected as winners of the sixth annual Call for Code competition.

Grand prize winning teams will each receive $50,000 USD, as well as solution implementation support from the Call for Code ecosystem, including founding partners IBM and Arrow Electronics. Developer and university winners will receive support from the Linux Foundation to open source their applications.

The 2023 winners include:

The Global Challenge Developer winner is AGNO, a team from Hexaware Technologies that developed the FARMISTAR platform. The team aims to help small farmers stay updated with weather forecasts and AI-powered crop management strategies.

The code 2023 calls for the Global Challenge University Winner, a group of students from the University of Sydney. They created an AI-powered geospatial and weather analytics tool designed to help farmers naturally repurpose contaminated soil.

The 2023 Call to Code Global Challenge independent software vendor/startup winner is Synergy Squad, a team from Persistent that created OffShelf, a solution designed to help households reduce food waste. Through the platform, people will receive notifications before a product expires to inform them that a food item needs to be used by a specific date.

Created by David Clark Cause, Call for Code has become an annual rallying call for developers around the world to come together and think creatively about how to help solve the world’s biggest problems with technology. Let it be done. Call for Code helps participants gain skills in AI and hybrid cloud technology by providing access to technology builds from supporters including IBM, Red Hat and Arrow, as well as UN Human Rights.

About Arrow Electronics:

Arrow Electronics guides driving innovation for more than 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With sales expected to reach $37.1 billion by 2022, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at Arrow.com.

About the call to code

Developers have revolutionized the way people live and interact with virtually everyone and everything. Where most people see challenges, developers see possibilities. That’s why David Clark, CEO of David Clark Cause, created Call for Code in 2018 and launched it with founding partner IBM and charitable partner UN Human Rights. In 2022, Call for Code was selected as the preferred innovation platform for Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance, the world’s largest public/private initiative promoting climate justice.

See additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Arrow Electronics at 3blmedia.com.

contact info:

Spokesperson: Arrow Electronics

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/row-electronics

Email: [email protected]

Source: Arrow Electronics

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Source