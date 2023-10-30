MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An agreement was reached Sunday to end a weeks-long strike that has closed a major shipping artery in the Great Lakes, halting the flow of grain and other goods to and from the U.S. and Canada.

About 360 workers in Ontario and Quebec at Unifor, Canada’s largest private-sector union, walked out Oct. 22 in a wage dispute with St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.

Seaway management said the ships will begin running again when employees return to work at 7 a.m. Monday.

“We have an agreement that is fair to workers and secures a strong and stable future for Seaway,” CEO Terence Bowles said in a statement Sunday.

Unifor said a vote to ratify the deal would be scheduled in the coming days.

“The details of the provisional agreement will be shared with members first and will be made public once the agreement is ratified,” a statement from the union said.

The strike closed 13 locks on the sea route between Lake Erie and Montreal, sinking ships in the Great Lakes and preventing more ships from entering.

The Saint Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes are part of a system of locks, canals, rivers, and lakes that extend more than 2,300 miles (3,700 kilometers) from the Atlantic Ocean to the western tip of Lake Superior in Minnesota and Wisconsin. It carried more than $12 billion (about 17 billion Canadian dollars) worth of cargo last year. The ships traveling in it include “salties” that go out to sea and “lakers” that stick to the lakes.

It is the first time that a strike has closed the vital shipping artery since 1968.

The Chamber of Maritime Commerce estimates that the strike, which occurred during one of the busiest times of the year for the maritime route, resulted in a loss of up to $100 million per day in economic activity in Canada and the US.

“We are pleased that this disruption to vital seaway traffic has ended, and we can once again focus on serving the needs of consumers around the world,” chamber President Bruce Burroughs said in a statement Sunday. “

Source: apnews.com