October 30, 2023
Powerful ethnic militia in Myanmar deports 1,200 Chinese suspected of involvement in cybercrime


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An agreement was reached Sunday to end a weeks-long strike that has closed a major shipping artery in the Great Lakes, halting the flow of grain and other goods to and from the U.S. and Canada.

About 360 workers in Ontario and Quebec at Unifor, Canada’s largest private-sector union, walked out Oct. 22 in a wage dispute with St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.

Seaway management said the ships will begin running again when employees return to work at 7 a.m. Monday.

“We have an agreement that is fair to workers and secures a strong and stable future for Seaway,” CEO Terence Bowles said in a statement Sunday.

Unifor said a vote to ratify the deal would be scheduled in the coming days.

“The details of the provisional agreement will be shared with members first and will be made public once the agreement is ratified,” a statement from the union said.

The strike closed 13 locks on the sea route between Lake Erie and Montreal, sinking ships in the Great Lakes and preventing more ships from entering.

The Saint Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes are part of a system of locks, canals, rivers, and lakes that extend more than 2,300 miles (3,700 kilometers) from the Atlantic Ocean to the western tip of Lake Superior in Minnesota and Wisconsin. It carried more than $12 billion (about 17 billion Canadian dollars) worth of cargo last year. The ships traveling in it include “salties” that go out to sea and “lakers” that stick to the lakes.

It is the first time that a strike has closed the vital shipping artery since 1968.

The Chamber of Maritime Commerce estimates that the strike, which occurred during one of the busiest times of the year for the maritime route, resulted in a loss of up to $100 million per day in economic activity in Canada and the US.

“We are pleased that this disruption to vital seaway traffic has ended, and we can once again focus on serving the needs of consumers around the world,” chamber President Bruce Burroughs said in a statement Sunday. “

Source: apnews.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

FETCi collaborates with Moxa and SiS to showcase Free Flow Tolling solution at Roads & Traffic Expo

October 30, 2023

Senior MLA wants film office to provide better information on film tax credit

October 30, 2023

You may have missed

FETCi collaborates with Moxa and SiS to showcase Free Flow Tolling solution at Roads & Traffic Expo

October 30, 2023

Senior MLA wants film office to provide better information on film tax credit

October 30, 2023
Fanton and Cointelegraph Accelerator: Revolutionizing Fantasy Football with Web3 and NFTs

Fanton and Cointelegraph Accelerator: Revolutionizing Fantasy Football with Web3 and NFTs

October 30, 2023
Facts about the Republic of Dagestan, Russia, by Factbox-Reuters

Facts about the Republic of Dagestan, Russia, by Factbox-Reuters

October 30, 2023
After hours of conversation with Shaili Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder of Fixderma – Brand Wagon News

After hours of conversation with Shaili Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder of Fixderma – Brand Wagon News

October 30, 2023
Blockchain Life in Dubai 2024: Perfect to grab an opportunity

Blockchain Life in Dubai 2024: Perfect to grab an opportunity

October 30, 2023