Agree Realty: 4.9% Yield, Monthly Payers, Great Preferences (NYSE:ADC)


I bought common shares of Agri Realty (NYSE:ADC) due to its rising monthly dividend distribution, its BBB-rated investment grade balance sheet, and the positive outlook for an upcoming Fed interest rate cut. 2023 hasn’t been great for common shareholders, with ADC down 15% year-to-date in response to the Fed funds rate rising from 5.25% to a 22-year high of 5.50%. This has halved the REIT’s free cash flow multiple from its 2021 high. Despite Powell’s recent comments, the Fed remains open to further interest rate hikes with CME’s 30-day Fed funds futures pricing data now rising 25 basis points as the most likely outcome of the March 20, 2024 FOMC meeting. Deducting marks. While this is very disappointing and expectations of a cut in Q1 2024 will be tempered, 2024 will see a reversal of the status quo from 2022 onwards, with REITs facing a continued flight of investor capital to compete safely. Investment. CDs currently offer rates up to 5.75%.

