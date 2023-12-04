Agree Realty: 4.9% Yield, Monthly Payers, Great Preferences (NYSE:ADC)

J. michael jones

I bought common shares of Agri Realty (NYSE:ADC) due to its rising monthly dividend distribution, its BBB-rated investment grade balance sheet, and the positive outlook for an upcoming Fed interest rate cut. 2023 hasn’t been great for common shareholders, with ADC down 15% year-to-date in response to the Fed funds rate rising from 5.25% to a 22-year high of 5.50%. This has halved the REIT’s free cash flow multiple from its 2021 high. Despite Powell’s recent comments, the Fed remains open to further interest rate hikes with CME’s 30-day Fed funds futures pricing data now rising 25 basis points as the most likely outcome of the March 20, 2024 FOMC meeting. Deducting marks. While this is very disappointing and expectations of a cut in Q1 2024 will be tempered, 2024 will see a reversal of the status quo from 2022 onwards, with REITs facing a continued flight of investor capital to compete safely. Investment. CDs currently offer rates up to 5.75%.

Data by YCharts

ADC last declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.247 per share, which is unchanged from its prior distribution, for a current 4.9% annual forward dividend yield. Current distribution is up 2.9% from a year ago. Recovery of this multiplier is likely to occur as a base case by 2024. Apparently, the ADC has bounced off its 52-week low on broad macro expectations of a rate hike by the Fed. This dynamic will remain the main driver for REIT direction until interest rates normalize from current highs. I last covered the ticker in September when sentiment towards the approach of interest rate cuts was still somewhat negative with the stock higher for a long spell.

Data by YCharts

Yield, growth and stability

Agreed Realty December 2023 Presentation

ADC had a very good third quarter of fiscal 2023, with revenues of $136.81 million, up 24.3% from a year ago and $1.84 million below the consensus estimate. This was driven by strong investment activity and ADC plans to invest $1.3 billion this year. The REIT’s portfolio consisted of 2,084 properties spanning approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area at the end of the third quarter. It was 99.7% leased with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 8.6 years and 69% of the annual base rent was received by investment grade rated tenants.

Agreed Realty December 2023 Presentation

ADC’s core FFO of $1 per share means the total 3-month dividend is being covered by 135%, which is about a 74% payout ratio. Additionally, FFO per share increased by 4 cents compared to its year-ago quarter, with this set for more gains due to significantly intense acquisition activity. $398 million of assets were acquired in the third quarter with a weighted average cap rate of 6.9%. ADC’s balance sheet and near-term maturities are also extremely strong, with no debt maturities coming next year and only $53 million due from 2025 to 2026.

Agreed Realty December 2023 Presentation

Critically, ADC’s extremely long-term maturity profile and its low leverage means stability against recessionary fears and means the REIT is able to make acquisitions even during periods where interest rates rise to near-term highs. Has been given. ADC’s debt-to-equity ratio at 0.43x is prudent, especially when coupled with its investment grade rating and low payout ratio. The upcoming dovish pivot is likely to lead to another near-term dividend increase as total returns rise.

Data by YCharts

Monthly Payment Series A Preferred

quantumonline

I am currently buying Agri Realty 4.250% Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:ADC.PR.A). These offer a $1.0625 annual coupon, which currently equates to a 5.83% yield on cost, about 90 basis points above normal. The coupon is also distributed monthly on the first day of the month. While the favorites will get less benefit than the common people, the appeal is equivalent to their current discount. These are currently trading at $18.21 per share, which is about a 27% discount to their $25 per share par value. Therefore, if inflation continues to fall back to the Fed’s 2% target to set the stage for a rate cut, the potential capital gain is about $6.79, which can be gradually brought back to par.

search for alpha

They are coming up for redemption on September 17, 2026, less than 3 years from now, with a redemption yield of 15.6%. ADC has no other outstanding preferred shares with its Series A issued in 2021, when ZIRP was still in circulation and inflation was considered transitory. Therefore, redemptions will likely only happen after a return to ZIRP. Interest rates would likely have to drop below the headline coupon rate to bring the preferreds back to fully par level. I am rating both securities as a buy and will begin building positions in the Commons later this month.

Source: seekingalpha.com