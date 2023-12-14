Agility is using large language models to communicate with its humanoid robots

I’ve spent much of the last year discussing generic AI and large language models with robotics experts. It has become increasingly clear that these types of technologies are poised to revolutionize the way robots communicate, learn, see, and program.

Accordingly, many top universities, research laboratories, and companies are exploring the best ways to leverage these artificial intelligence platforms. Well-funded Oregon-based startup Agility has been playing with the technology for some time now, using its bipedal robot, Digit.

Today, the company is showcasing some of that work in a short video shared via its social channels.

,[W]We were curious to see what could be achieved by integrating this technology into Digit,” the company notes. “A physical embodiment of artificial intelligence created a demo space with a series of numbered towers of various heights, as well as three boxes with several defining characteristics. Digit was given information about this environment, but was not given any specific information about its functions, just given natural language commands of varying complexity to see if it could execute them. They went.

In the video’s example, Digit is asked to pick up a box colored “Darth Vader’s lightsaber” and take it to the tallest tower. This process is not instantaneous, but rather slow and deliberate, as can be expected from an early stage demo. However, the robot performs the described task.

Agility notes, “Our innovation team developed this interactive demo to show how LLMs can make our robots more versatile and faster to deploy. The demo enables people to talk to Digit in natural language and ask it to perform tasks, giving them a glimpse of the future.’

Natural language communication has been a major potential application for this technology, along with the ability to program systems through low- and no-code technologies.

During my Disrupt panel, Gil Pratt explained how the Toyota Research Institute is using generative AI to accelerate robotic learning,

We have figured out how to do something, which is the use of modern generative AI techniques that enable the human to essentially teach the robot the performance of both position and force, just from a few examples. The code has not changed at all. What it is based on is called diffusion policy. We did this work in collaboration with Columbia and MIT. We have taught 60 different skills so far.

Daniela Russ of MIT CSAIL also recently told me, “It turns out that generative AI can be quite powerful for solving motion planning problems. You can get much faster solutions to control and much more fluid and human-like solutions than model predicted solutions. I think this is very powerful, because the robots of the future will be much less robotized. “They will be much more fluid and human-like in their movements.”

The potential applications here are wide-ranging and exciting – and Digit, as an advanced commercially available robotic system being piloted in Amazon fulfillment centers and other real-world locations, seems like a prime candidate. If robotics are to work together with humans, they will also have to learn to listen to them.

