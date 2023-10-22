Cancer affects one in three people in Denmark before the age of 75, making cancer something that affects most, if not every Dane. Whether as a patient, next of kin, friend or colleague, we all know someone.

Every year, Kroften Bekampelse (The Danish Cancer Society) partners with TV2 for a national ‘Knock Cancer’ fundraising campaign. For the past several years, Agile partner Immio has been supporting the campaign by organizing a one-day tennis tournament as a fundraiser, bringing together customers, partners and friends to contribute.

Ivan Beltoft, partner at Immio, explains:

“We have chosen to combine entertainment with sports and fundraising. We are very pleased with the great support from our colleagues and customers who came with families and participated in our tennis tournaments. We are very proud of this year’s collection and the contribution we can make to the fight against cancer.”

And they should have raised at least DKK 128,000 from the event. Egilic participated in the tournament and recognized Immio’s hard work and effort by contributing an additional DKK 20,000. In total, DKK 148,000 is now going directly to Kroftens Bekompelse.

Earlier this year, Agilic welcomed Kraftens Bekompelse as a client, adding to a proud tradition of supporting charities and NGOs. Working with over ten organizations across the Nordics, Agilic enables enterprise capabilities to help them maintain their supporters’ trust and meet fundraising targets, for example, while providing personalized massages to their Provides the best security and privacy to leverage often highly sensitive data.

Emre Gursoy, CEO of Agilic, says:

“We know first-hand from the charities and NGOs in our client portfolio how dependent they are on their supporters and fundraising activities. That is why we have always given priority to helping them in their important work, reaching out to so many people every day. To be able to support both our partner Immio and client Craftens Bekompelse in this initiative is not only a privilege and pleasure but also an obligation. Those who can, should at least try to bring about change. As they say in the Knock Cancer campaign: We can’t work miracles – but we’ll try.

Read more about Immio’s fundraising (in Danish) and visit the official Knaek Cancer site for more information and donations: https://knaek.cancer.dk/

Please contact for further information

Emre Gursoy, CEO, Agilic A/S

+45 3078 4200

[email protected]

About Agilic A/S

Agilic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company that provides brands with a platform through which they can create, automate and send personalized communications to millions of people with data-driven insights and content. Can work. Agilic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway and Romania.

Agilic A/S – Masnedogade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com





