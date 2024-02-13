Eurozone banks are pumping billions of dollars a year into a controversial EU fund designed to limit taxpayer bailouts – but it still may not be enough, a senior official said.

A controversial EU bank crisis fund has reached its intended €78 billion capacity, meaning lenders will not need to pay further annual contributions, a senior official announced today (13 February).

The Single Resolution Fund is designed to avoid a 2008-style taxpayer bailout of the financial system – and eurozone banks are collectively depositing ten billion euros each year until it reaches a level equal to 1% of bank deposits. Doesn’t reach.

The fund “has reached its target level”, Dominique Labourix, president of the Single Resolution Board (SRB), which manages the reserves, said at a conference in Brussels. “SRB will not issue request for contributions for this current year”.

A treaty intended to strengthen the private sector fund with an additional €68 billion of public money has not yet been ratified by Italy, which Laborix told reporters was “sad”.

But those funds may also prove to be very modest.

“We can handle most cases,” Labourieux said. Yet the biggest banks – such as Deutsche Bank and Symantec, whose collapse could collapse the global financial system – may need to “request a little more” than the €145 billion available should a crisis strike, he said.

Last year, the Swiss central bank had to offer a credit line worth about 100 billion Swiss francs (€106 billion) to embattled Credit Suisse, and even the medium-sized Spanish lender Banco Popular owed about €150 billion. Billion had liabilities when it was rescued by the bank. SRB in 2017.

The freeze on EU funds has proven deeply unpopular among the bloc’s banks, many of which have sought to challenge the financial demands in court.

But Laboureux said he was “very pleased” with the December decision by the EU courts that voided the 2021 bills sent to Crédit Agricole and Société Générale, noting that the ruling concerned the format, not the By content.

“The court asked us to rewrite the same amount and justify it in a better way,” he said. He said there is no threat to the fund from the judicial decision. “This is not what the bankers wanted… They will not get any exemptions.”

