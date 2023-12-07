AG says Trump’s sanctions order in New York civil fraud case should stand

By Luke Cohen

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Donald Trump should be barred from speaking publicly about court staff in his civil fraud trial, the New York attorney general’s office said on Wednesday.

The judge overseeing the case, Justice Arthur Angoron, issued a gag order on October 3 after the former US President shared a photo on social media of the judge’s law clerk posing with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and misidentified them. Called in manner. Schumer’s girlfriend.”

Engoron said the court was flooded with hundreds of threats from Trump supporters after the post.

Angoron extended the order in November, barring the parties’ attorneys from commenting on the clerk’s communications with the court.

Trump appealed last month, arguing that the order violates his constitutional right to freedom of expression. A judge from the mid-level state appeals court, known as the Appellate Division, blocked the orders on November 16, but a full panel reinstated them two weeks later.

“The Court issued the orders in response to the extraordinary and dangerous personal attacks made against Court staff by both petitioner Donald J. Trump and counsel for petitioners during the hearing,” the New York Attorney General’s office said in a filing Wednesday.

The filing said Trump and his lawyers “repeatedly made baseless, highly inappropriate and personally identifying attacks against the court’s chief law clerk” and that the attacks continued despite multiple warnings.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has been accused by the New York Attorney General of defrauding lenders and insurers of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has said New York Attorney General Letitia James, an elected Democrat, who brought the case, is politically biased against him.

Trump is expected to testify as the final defense witness on December 11.

James has said that Trump, his adult sons, and 10 of his businesses manipulated financial statements to deceive banks and insurers into providing more favorable loan and insurance terms.

The trial largely concerns damages, as Engron has already found that Trump’s financial statements were fraudulent.

James is seeking a $250 million fine, and wants Trump to be banned from the New York state real estate business.

Trump faces four unrelated federal and state criminal indictments, including two over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of those counts.

None of them have harmed his major lead in the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in next November’s election. (Reporting by Luke Cohen in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

