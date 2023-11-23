After Xi Jinping's visit to San Francisco, city again hit by drug use and homelessness: business owner

As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit winds down in San Francisco, some business owners are complaining that the city is turning into a hotbed of homelessness and drug use.

Restaurant owner Tony Pankew said in a local media interview that San Francisco rushed to clear the city for Chinese President Xi Jinping and other foreign dignitaries for APEC.

“They cleared the people, they cleared the streets,” he told CBS News Bay Area. “He made the city look good and impressive to foreigners and politicians.”

Bill Maher says last-minute San Francisco sweep by Democrats for XI is a sign ‘Trump is winning’ in 2024

As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit winds down in San Francisco, some business owners are complaining that the city is turning into a hotbed of homelessness and drug use. (Getty Images // Fox News Digital)

“Now they have started to come back,” Pankaev said. “slowly but surely. [In] a few weeks [the city] where will be back [it was] First.”

Pankaev said he hopes things will change in San Francisco, saying a new skating rink near his business could attract more people, and therefore more business.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was criticized on social media after admitting that San Francisco had conducted a massive cleaning effort before the summit.

San Francisco business owner roasts Newsom for scouring city for world leaders: ‘He doesn’t care about us’

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was criticized on social media after admitting that San Francisco, nationally infamous for homelessness, orchestrated a massive cleanup effort ahead of the summit. (California Governor Gavin Newsom YouTube Channel)

“I know people are saying, ‘Oh, they’re just cleaning out this place because all those fancy leaders are coming to town.’ It’s true, because it’s true,” Newsom said at the unveiling of a new program to plant trees in urban areas as part of his Clean California initiative launched in 2021.

He added, “This is also true for months and months before APEC, we’ve been having different conversations, and we’ve raised the level of expectations among the city, county and state and our federal partners.”

A small business owner from San Francisco spoke out on the APEC cleanup failure during an interview with Fox News.

“At first I thought … the media was blowing it out of proportion,” Danielle Rabkin, owner of CrossFit Golden Gate Gym, told “Fox & Friends First” on Tuesday. “Of course, we needed to clean the high-security areas. But then I realized they were cleaning outside those high-security areas. And then that Newsom clip came out, and it was painfully obvious that They were cleaning because of optics, not because of safety.”

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News’ Alexander Hall and Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously worked as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History.

Story suggestions can be sent to [email protected].

Source: www.foxnews.com