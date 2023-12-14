After winning the EU case, Amazon will not have to pay back taxes worth crores of rupees.

LONDON (AP) — Amazon will not have to pay nearly 250 million euros ($273 million) in back taxes after European Union judges ruled in favor of the U.S. e-commerce giant on Thursday, clearing the 27-nation bloc. Had to face defeat. Efforts to combat corporate tax evasion.

The ruling by the EU’s top court is final, ending a long-running legal battle over the tax arrangement between Amazon and Luxembourg’s government and dealing another blow to the crackdown by antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

The court upheld a 2021 ruling by lower court judges in Amazon’s favor, saying the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, had not proven its case that Amazon had received illegal state support.

“The Court confirms that the Commission has not established that the tax ruling granted by Luxembourg to Amazon was a state aid that was incompatible with the EU internal market,” the court said in a press release.

Amazon welcomed the ruling, saying it confirmed that the company “followed all applicable laws and did not receive any special treatment.”

“We want to continue to focus on delivery for our customers across Europe,” the company said in a statement.

The commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case dates back to 2017, when Vestager accused Amazon of unfairly profiting from special low tax conditions since 2003 in tiny Luxembourg, where its European headquarters is located. As a result, about three-quarters of Amazon’s profits were not taxed in the EU, he said.

The EU has targeted deals between individual countries and companies to lure foreign multinationals looking for a place to set up their EU headquarters. This practice caused EU states to compete with each other and multinational companies to compete with each other.

