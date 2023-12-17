After viral video shows 'Built for Any Planet' Cybertruck struggling up a hill, the Forest Service makes Tesla a strange offer

Elon Musk described the Tesla Cybertruck as the perfect vehicle for the apocalypse at a launch event in Texas a few weeks ago. And on its website, Tesla claims the future electric vehicle is “built for any planet,” “durable and strong enough to go anywhere.”

Many were reminded of such claims when a video went viral this week showing a Cybertruck, carrying a downed Christmas tree, struggling to navigate a snowy off-road hill in California’s Stanislaus National Forest. In the video, a Ford pickup truck on the road crushes a Tesla vehicle on a slope.

As this video went viral with an X user, the phrase “sport utility vehicle” spread across social media Entry“Well, seeing the Cybertruck being called a ‘sports vanity vehicle’ after being rescued by Ford made my day.”

Other argued The problem was more about an inexperienced driver and less about the Cybertruck, given that other trucks also get stuck on snowy hills. But there may also be a problem with that particular Cybertruck, which is meant to be a Tesla follower. noted It appeared to be a prototype with some equipment problems.

Ford CEO Jim Farley, for his part, Posted on x: “To be clear… this is a super duty and not an advertisement. Glad a Ford owner was there to help.”

Yesterday, the National Forest Service issued a press release offering a partnership with Tesla on “an education campaign regarding off-road vehicle use on public lands.”

It posted a press release on Facebook, where one user commented that they thought the video was “a hoax.”

The Forest Service responded, “Although we may have been a little cheeky in our response, our proposal to Tesla is genuine and it actually happened on the Coral Hollows side of Calaveras.”

Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken said in the release, “We are always thrilled when new opportunities become available to explore our public lands, but realize that users need to know more about our Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM). Work can be done to educate.”

He added, “You never have to worry about software updates at an incredibly awkward moment with one of our MVUM maps.”

The Forest Service continued, “We believe that had the driver of the Cybertruck had a better understanding of the topographic feature depicted on our maps, practiced Leave No Trace principles, and generally been more prepared, this entire incident would have been avoided. Not only could it have been avoided, but it also provided a much needed education to many new off-road users.

The Cybertruck has generated significant excitement among Tesla fans.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who already owned a Model he said in a live stream Driving it felt “super futuristic”.

However, it remains to be seen if the vehicle will attract drivers who would typically opt for an F-150 pickup truck or a similar no-nonsense truck.

Fair or not, many people criticized the Cybertruck on social media this week after the video went viral. One Facebook user quipped about the Cybertruck driver in the clip, saying, “Bless his heart…he thinks he’s in a truck.”

