After viral rat video, NEA to take enforcement action at Tangs Plaza for rooftop infestation

SINGAPORE – The National Environment Agency (NEA) will take enforcement action against the building management of Tang Plaza for rat infestation in the roof. This came after a joint inspection with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after a viral social media video surfaced on Monday (Nov 27) showing a rat moving around on a food tray at Tang’s Market food court Was.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (November 28), the SFA said two rounds of joint inspections had been conducted, with officers from both agencies checking takeaway food outlets and common areas as well for signs of pest and rat infestations. Inspected the roof.

Five food outlets at Tangs Plaza were also found to have hygiene lapses, of which the SFA will take enforcement action. The authority is also aware of the videos circulating on social media.

“Food safety and vector control is a joint responsibility. While agencies carry out and enforce regulatory measures, operators and premises owners must also play their part. The SFA and NEA are responsible for the measures taken by the parties involved to protect food Will continue to monitor the effectiveness, safety and eliminate the rodent problem,” the SFA said.

Viral video of the incident

The viral video began circulating on Monday, and showed a rat lying on top of a tray of food on a table at the Tangs Market food court. A woman was heard screaming as she saw the rat writhing and writhing. After this, the screams of the people nearby started echoing even more.

According to online news site Stomp, the incident took place on Saturday (November 25). Tangs told The Straits Times that he was “actively working on gathering facts”.

Tang’s Market is located in the basement of Tang Plaza and is operated by Fei Siong Group. Yahoo Southeast Asia Tangs Singapore and Fei Siong Group have been contacted for further information.

