After two ambitious years, TikTok's parent company ByteDance begins massive layoffs in gaming. techcrunch

ByteDance’s gaming ambitions have been an expensive, short-lived pursuit.

In late 2021, the TikTok parent’s plans for video games came into the spotlight when it became one of the firm’s six core business units, posing a new threat to incumbents like Tencent and NetEase and rising star MiHoYo Went. However, after two years of lackluster performance, the gaming division, called Nuverse, is significantly scaling back its operations, which has caught many employees by surprise.

“We regularly review our businesses and make adjustments to focus on long-term strategic growth areas. Following a recent review, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming business,” a ByteDance spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement.

This round of mass layoffs began on Monday, and many Nuverse members are still anxiously awaiting a decision on their future, people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. It’s unclear how many employees will ultimately be affected by the restructuring, but according to Chinese tech news outlet LatePost, Nuverse grew rapidly to about 3,000 people in 2021 and has largely remained that size over the past few years.

ByteDance has also spent heavily on acquisitions, including the $4 billion purchase of a promising Shanghai-based studio called Moonton. Reuters reported earlier this month that the company was considering selling the studio and had met with a Saudi Arabia-based company to discuss it.

Reuters first reported the layoffs on Monday morning, citing sources that said ByteDance would soon announce “the closure of its Nuverse gaming brand and a complete retreat from mainstream video games.” But comments from ByteDance suggest some parts of the team will be retained.

ByteDance’s debacle in video games — and its virtual reality effort Pico — casts doubt on the universal applicability of its data-driven, A/B testing strategy that has propelled TikTok to global dominance. Through its short video apps, ByteDance has amassed an unparalleled wealth of consumer insights. However, video game success requires a much longer, more patient creative process and is certainly less predictable than the instant gratification provided by dopamine-fused video clips. Both its rivals Tencent and NetEase are pouring more resources into games with longer development cycles.

After two years without a breakthrough title or commercial success, Nuverse’s position as one of ByteDance’s key revenue drivers is being closely scrutinized by the firm’s management team. ByteDance is one of the rare Chinese internet giants that has not gone public, partly due to being embroiled in rising US-China tensions.

The mass layoffs at Nuverse add further bad news for China’s internet industry, which has grappled with a sweeping regulatory crackdown in recent years that has led to declining businesses and workforce cuts. The video gaming sector in particular was hard hit by a halt in license approval, and even though the process has restarted, the sector’s recovery has been limited due to macroeconomic challenges.

Source: techcrunch.com