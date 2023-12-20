Member states and the European Parliament struck a major deal on Wednesday to reform the bloc’s migration policy, capping an ambitious three-year-long effort that at times seemed doomed to failure.

The agreement, which is preliminary and has yet to undergo formal ratification, was sealed after marathon talks that began on Monday afternoon, lasted throughout Tuesday and ended Wednesday morning, an intensity that reflected the high stakes on the table. Reflects.

The negotiations focused on a vast and complex series of open questions that required agreement from both sides, such as the length of detention, racial profiling, unaccompanied minors, search and rescue operations, and border surveillance.

The Council, led by the Spanish Presidency, defended a tough position to give Member States a wider margin of maneuver to handle migration, including extending the proposed fast-track asylum procedure to as many claimants as possible, while the Parliament Insisted on strict provisions. Respecting fundamental rights. The European Commission also participated, providing support and guidance.

As the winter recess approached, there was increasing pressure on the co-legislators to overcome their differences, which in some cases were deep, and achieve the eagerly anticipated breakthrough. Thanks to Wednesday’s leap, the bloc will be able to advance five interconnected pieces of legislation that redefine the rules for collectively receiving, managing and transferring irregular arrivals of migrants.

Law, known as New agreement on migration and asylumIt was first unveiled in September 2020 in an effort to turn the page on decades of ad-hoc crisis management, in which governments took unilateral and uncoordinated measures to deal with the massive surge in asylum seekers.

These stand-alone policies seriously weakened the EU’s collective decision-making and made Brussels look like an insignificant bystander in the most politically explosive issue on the agenda.

At its core, the new agreement aims to establish predictable, clear criteria that bind all member states regardless of their geographical location and economic weight. The ultimate goal is to strike a balance between the responsibility of border countries such as Italy, Greece and Spain, which receive large numbers of asylum seekers, and the principle of solidarity that other countries must uphold.

European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson celebrated the news, saying, “Very good news. We did it! We have an agreement on the entire deal on migration and asylum. We have been negotiating in the trilogue for two days and two nights. Have been.”

“We have now agreed a comprehensive deal on migration and asylum, with better protection of our external borders, greater solidarity and greater protection for vulnerable(s) and asylum seekers, based on our European values. I am very proud today Is.” ,

European Parliament President Roberta Metzola said that 20 December 2023 “will go down in history” as the day “the EU reached a historic agreement on a new set of rules for managing migration and asylum.”

“Europe has once again defied the odds,” Metsola, formerly of X, said on Twitter.

Wednesday’s initial deal will now be translated into revised legal texts, which must be approved first by Parliament and later by the Council. Given the extreme sensitivity of the issue at hand, last-minute demands made by governments should not be dismissed. Nevertheless, approval in the Council would be done by qualified majority vote, meaning individual countries would not be able to veto.

The cycle must end before Brussels comes to a complete standstill next election At the European Parliament, scheduled for early June.

Five laws, one agreement

The new Pact on Migration and Asylum is a legislative project with a comprehensive approach that aims to tie together all aspects of migration management, from the moment migrants arrive on the territory of the Block until their applications for international protection are resolved.

Overall, it aims to cover the “internal dimension” of migration while the “external dimension” is addressed through special deals with neighboring countries such as Turkey. tunisia And Egypt.

The five laws included in the new agreement are:

screening regulation , which envisages a pre-entry process to rapidly check an asylum seeker’s profile and collect basic information such as nationality, age, fingerprints and facial image. Health and safety checks will also be carried out.

, which envisages a pre-entry process to rapidly check an asylum seeker’s profile and collect basic information such as nationality, age, fingerprints and facial image. Health and safety checks will also be carried out. Revised Eurodac regulation , which updates Eurodac, the large-scale database that will store biometric evidence collected during the screening process. The database will move from counting applications to counting applicants to prevent multiple claims under the same name.

, which updates Eurodac, the large-scale database that will store biometric evidence collected during the screening process. The database will move from counting applications to counting applicants to prevent multiple claims under the same name. Revised asylum procedure regulation (APR), which sets out two possible stages for asylum seekers: a fast-paced border process, which lasts a maximum of 12 weeks, and the traditional asylum process, which is longer and can last for several months before a definitive conclusion. Can.

(APR), which sets out two possible stages for asylum seekers: a fast-paced border process, which lasts a maximum of 12 weeks, and the traditional asylum process, which is longer and can last for several months before a definitive conclusion. Can. Asylum and Migration Management Regulation (AMMR), which establishes a system of “mandatory solidarity” that will be triggered when one or more member states come under “migratory pressure”. The system would offer countries three options for help: relocating a certain number of asylum seekers, paying a contribution for each claimant they refuse to relocate, and funding operational assistance.

(AMMR), which establishes a system of “mandatory solidarity” that will be triggered when one or more member states come under “migratory pressure”. The system would offer countries three options for help: relocating a certain number of asylum seekers, paying a contribution for each claimant they refuse to relocate, and funding operational assistance. crisis regulation, which foresees exceptional rules that will only apply if the bloc’s asylum system is threatened by a sudden and massive influx of refugees, as happened during the 2015–2016 migration crisis, or by COVID-19. Due to an unexpected event like -19. pandemic. In these circumstances, national authorities will be allowed to apply more drastic measuresWhich also includes long detention period.

Negotiations between the Council and Parliament had been ongoing for months, first in separate negotiations on each legislative file and, more recently, in the so-called “jumbo” format, where five draft laws were considered together. The mantra is “Nothing is agreed upon until everything is agreed upon.”

The discussions became intense and time-consuming, with each side trying to make its case against the demands of the other. Juan Fernando López Aguilar, a third-term Spanish MEP who acts as envoy for the crisis regulation, has previously described the process as “the most difficult I have ever experienced”.

Member states were intent on preserving the tough agreement reached among themselves after years of fruitless and bitter debate on reforming the bloc’s migration policy. there was an agreement especially delicate On the system of “compulsory solidarity” envisaged under the AMMR: countries had agreed to an annual quota of 30,000 transfers and a contribution of €20,000 for each asylum seeker they rejected.

But MPs expressed anger at the council’s inflexible position and urged flexibility to meet the halfway mark. Some of the last remaining differences were the scope of the 12-week border procedure, the detention of irregular applicants, a mechanism for monitoring fundamental rights, and the concept of third safe countries.

Poland and the Baltic states pushed for special rules to deal with the instrumentalization of migrants, a phenomenon that suffered for the first time in 2021 when Belarus hosted an influx of asylum seekers in retaliation for international sanctions.

Meanwhile, as negotiations gained momentum, humanitarian organizations stepped up their public campaign to warn about the dangers of the new agreement in “arbitrary” detentions and sending migrants back to countries where They face violence and harassment.

More than 50 NGOs said, “We are well aware that politics is often about compromise. But there are exceptions and human rights cannot be compromised. When they are vulnerable, we all There are consequences.” in an open letter This week.

Wednesday’s deal comes days after the bloc’s border and coast guard agency Frontex. Said Incidents of irregular border crossings rose to more than 355,000 in the first 11 months of the year, the highest number for that period since 2016.

The continued increase in cross-border incidents has accelerated the talks and pulled the new agreement out of the political limbo it had been stuck in since 2020.

This article has been updated with more responses and information.

