A woman sentenced to work at a fast food restaurant after pleading guilty to throwing her Chipotle order at a fast food restaurant employee says she is determined to repay her debt to the justice system and hopes That she can finally move on from the highly publicized episode.

In a recent interview, Rosemary Hayne again said that she was sorry for the actions that caused her to go to court and that she regretted a video that went viral on social media. She said she is a service industry veteran herself and believes she has never treated a customer as cruelly as she was treated that fateful day, but added that she makes no excuses. As she prepares to complete her unusual judicial sentence.

Hayne also said, “People who know me realize that that moment did not show my true character.”

The victim in the case, Emily Russell, was working behind the counter of a Chipotle in Parma, Ohio, in September when she met Hayne, 39, while a customer at the fast Mexican-style dining establishment.

As bystanders recorded on their phones, an enraged Hayne brought a burrito bowl to Russell, knocked him down and confronted him, Ohio news outlet WJW reported. She eventually threw the entire bowl in Russell’s face, leading to an assault charge.

A Parma municipal court judge found Henne guilty on 28 November. As he prepared to sentence her, Judge Timothy Gilligan reportedly scolded her by comparing her behavior to that seen in a critically panned reality television show franchise.

“You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you wanted and you react like this? This is not ‘The Real Housewives of Parma,’” Gilligan said. “This behavior is not acceptable.”

Russell told Gilligan that she had quit her job after the confrontation with Hayne and was in shock.

Gilligan sentenced Hayne to six months in prison but suspended half of that period. He also said he would give her two months of jail time credit if she spent at least 20 hours a week working in a fast food restaurant during that period.

Hayne told Gilligan that his plan was to get a job at a restaurant so he could serve most of his sentence there instead of in prison.

She apologized to Gilligan, who nevertheless sneered at her, saying: “I’m sure you won’t be happy with the food you get in prison.”

Additionally, Hayne told Russell that he was sorry and made no excuses for his behavior.

Hayne did not tell the Guardian on Thursday where she might complete her sentence, saying she did not want to let anyone try to approach her in public or do worse. He said that going viral and being bombarded with phone calls from various news media outlets was unpleasant, and that he hoped things would return to somewhat of a normal state after serving his time.

“I just want to move forward,” Hayne said.

Source: www.theguardian.com