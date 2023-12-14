After the summit, COP28 entrepreneurs look to new innovative ways to cut carbon

The main Cop28 spotlight was on important pledges to move away from fossil fuels and save the planet.

But at the climate summit, startups from Finland to Burundi shared how they are making a difference in their neighborhoods and connected with investors on how to keep carbon out of the environment.

Finnish start-up Carbo Culture recently opened a reactor near Helsinki that it says will remove about 3,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the air each year – equivalent to the emissions produced by about 1,500 petrol cars.

It is organizations big and small who are solving global problems and Cop28 has been the place to build momentum for them

Youssef Cares, Executive Director of Expo City Dubai

Co-founder Henrietta Moon said the plant produces biochar, a type of coal that can absorb carbon dioxide for up to 1,000 years.

“We think our presence is valuable because countries think about it To save our planet from devastating global warming,” Ms Moon explained. National At the summit in Dubai.

“I think as an eviction community, we have a duty to be present. “We need to think about what the consequences will be if we don’t act.”

removal of carbon dioxide

The plant uses wood waste and condensation that would otherwise be burned or decomposed in landfills, releasing tons of carbon dioxide.

When treated with high heat in a contained facility, the waste turns into biochar, which essentially locks in carbon.

Bio char, produced from waste wood and nuts, helps lock carbon. Photo: Carbo Culture

This porous biochar can be mixed into soil to boost nutrition as it absorbs water and is important for sandy desert areas.

And the process is generating interest, with more than 150 production plants in Europe alone.

Carbo Culture’s plant has secured funding from the European Innovation Council as part of a key EU program that identifies breakthrough technologies.

“The business community needs to wake up and take the right path to steer humanity away from the outcomes we want to avoid,” said Ms Moon, named a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum. ,

“Whether investors or partners, it is important to meet face-to-face, build relationships and trust before entering into negotiations – this strengthens the partnership.”

Passion to make the world plastic free

Jolis Nduwimana, a climate change activist from Burundi, founded a green enterprise called Wege, which produces eco-friendly packaging from banana, paper and rice waste.

The company produces 500 biodegradable bags per day to reduce plastic use, which they aim to increase to 2,000 bags per day.

Jolis Nduwimana founded Veg in Burundi, which makes eco-friendly packaging from banana, paper and rice waste. Photo: Jolis Nduwimana

“Burundi is suffering from the effects of climate change,” said the 25-year-old, who has won several awards, including from the United Nations Development Programme, for creating a positive impact in his community.

“People have lost their homes, heavy rains have destroyed farms and pushed people into poverty,” he said.

“I dream of a plastic-free world where everyone has eco-friendly options.”

The ban on plastic bag use in Burundi since 2020 gave the company a captive market and Veg supplies recycled packaging to pharmaceutical firms, bakeries and boutiques.

Orders have also increased from neighboring countries like Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Tanzania and South Sudan.

His team collects plant and paper waste from 15,200 small-scale farmers and cooperatives that would otherwise be burned.

They then spend hours separating the waste and boiling the banana waste in large pots, before turning it into pulp which is dried in the sun and then folded into bags.

Climate change affects everyone

The green transition has provided Mr Nduwimana with a way to lift his family out of poverty.

He previously worked as a daily wage laborer to support his four younger siblings.

The President’s order to ban plastic bags made him think about how he could contribute to the solution.

Mr Nduwimana said being at Cop28 helped him meet sustainability experts and investors. Khushnum Bhandari/The National

“I carried heavy luggage, medicines, clothes, cement, sand bags, flower bags on my back and shoulders,” he said.

“I knew I had to do something else.”

She researched eco-friendly packaging, studied for a university degree and completed an entrepreneurship program by night.

Now he wants to create sustainable cartons and bottles from farm waste and reach markets in the Middle East.

“I want to do whatever I can to tackle climate change because it affects everyone’s lives,” he said.

“COP28 helped me meet sustainability experts and investors as I want to reach markets far beyond Burundi.”

making climate connections

Both companies were among the 19 start-ups invited to Cop28 by Expo City Dubai.

“These start-ups represent the diversity of grassroots solutions from around the world,” said Youssef Cares, Executive Director of Expo Live Innovation at Expo City Dubai.

“Too often we hear a lot about the problems we have to solve but we don’t hear about the solutions.

“The commitment these entrepreneurs have to turning their stories into opportunities stands out.”

The connections made at Cop28 will support long-term development.

,“The police are focused on the high numbers and they are important,” he said.

“But often they impact the progress of start-ups when they engage in partnerships.

“These are not worth billions and do not make news.

“But these are victories that show progress is being made and this is the path to a sustainable future.

“It is organizations large and small that are solving global problems.

“COP28 has been a place for them to build momentum, to be heard by future partners – that’s why COP is so important.”

Updated: December 14, 2023, 4:38 am

