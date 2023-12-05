After the leak, Rockstar released the trailer of 'GTA 6' live, and also revealed the release date.

gta 6 Rock Star

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 has been plagued with leaks for several years, some big old and some small new, but after the full trailer came online late today, they’ve just leaked Full GTA 6 Trailer Live Now Instead of waiting until 9am tomorrow as they were originally planning to do.

It’s here, in all its glory, and that’s the way it is way The initial GTA 5 trailer was much more involved than I’d say, showing off a larger scope and perhaps the most impressive part, its character technology.

We actually meet Lucia, starting off in prison, and we get the beginning of her Bonnie and Clyde-like story with Jason, two long-leaked heroes. but if you was not Tell me there were two protagonists in GTA 6, I think she might be the only one to judge after watching this trailer. There are two…right?

Yes, it’s called GTA 6, as if it were a question, but they’d never actually say it out loud until this moment.

The return to Vice City and the surrounding area is a far cry from the era of Tommy Vercetti. Looking at the cars, I definitely think it’s for the current times. There’s a lot of, shall we call it, “Florida antics” seen in the trailer, mixing the wildness of GTA with the general… weirdness of the area. It includes everything from yacht parties with models to gators invading convenience stores to more twerking than I thought possible in the ninety-second GTA 6 trailer. This should be the GTA 6 online quote.

it just looks Incredible, Usually the focus is on GTA’s sweeping, expansive landscapes, but here in GTA 6, I find myself even more attracted to its actual citizens. Not just because of their weirdness, but the technology here, and not just in leads like Lucia, looks phenomenal, and should help bring Grand Theft Auto to life in a way we haven’t seen to date. Yes, it’s a decade after the last game, but it’s a leap forward in a way I wasn’t fully expecting, even after the leak. And this will put it ahead of many of its rivals in the space. Of course, it’s not like he needs the help.

Finally, we have a date. Well, we have a year. That would be 2025, which will likely be spring if Take Two still wants to make it into its next fiscal year, which will end in March of 2025. So that quarter is probably your window, barring any further delays.

Here’s an absolutely spectacular trailer that will undoubtedly garner millions of views within a matter of hours and is likely to set some records in the industry soon after. And even with only 90 seconds of space here, it already feels like it’s impossible for GTA 6 not to deliver.

