After the horse escaped, the plane turned back towards JFK. cnn

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter, Unlocking the World. Get the latest news on aviation, food & drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

cnn-

A Boeing 747 en route from New York JFK to Liège, Belgium, was forced to turn back on November 9 after a horse broke loose in the cargo hold.

The horse, which partially escaped its stall during the flight to Hawaii, had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries, according to two people familiar with the incident.

The cargo flight, operated by charter airline Air Atlanta Icelandic, had climbed to approximately 31,000 feet when the crew contacted air traffic control in Boston and reported that the horse had escaped.

“We have no problems flying,” one of the pilots says in a video reconstruction by the YouTube channel “You Can See ATC.” But “we can’t bring the horse back safely.”

A representative for Air Atlanta Icelandic told CNN that the information in the “You Can See ATC” video is accurate.

There was a disturbance and the horse jumped

The horse, one of 15 being transported to Liège, Europe’s import hub, was killed when turbulence occurred shortly after takeoff, according to John Cutticelli, head of the corporation responsible for animal quarantine and export operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Was also included.

The horse became frightened and half jumped over the high front barrier of the stall and hung, with his front legs on one side of the barrier and his hind legs trapped inside the stall.

“The horse jumped and managed to get his two front legs over the (front) barrier and then jammed,” Cutticelli said. “In all the years I’ve been doing this, this is only the second time I’ve seen this happen. And we raise thousands of horses every year. But that horse was scared – a very unfortunate incident.

In the recording, air traffic control can be heard approving the pilots’ request to return to JFK Airport and, because the plane was too heavy, asked to dump 20 tons of fuel east of Nantucket.

The pilot also asks to see a veterinarian upon landing because “one of our horses is in trouble.”

At that time, Cutticelli said, “We dispersed veterinary care, animal handlers, medical equipment, horse slings, a horse ambulance, everything necessary to accommodate that horse.”

“We had to take other horses out to get the equipment to get the horse out,” he said.

But once the animal was on the ground, it was determined that its injuries were too severe to survive and it was euthanized, Cutticelli said.

CNN was not able to confirm the nature of the horse’s injuries. A representative of the shipping company that transported the horse declined to comment.

Performance and breeding horses – including racehorses and show horses – are routinely shipped safely around the world without incident. But the episode speaks to the inherent unpredictability of working with horses, which are flying animals that can injure themselves unexpectedly if frightened or startled.

For those responsible for the care of the horses on the plane – it would have been almost impossible to safely return the animal to its stall in mid-air due to the mechanics of how horses are transported on planes. Horses are loaded onto the ground into massive dead-bolted shipping containers, with three narrow stalls per container. Those containers are then stacked against each other inside the plane, making it impossible to open the stall door mid-flight.

Horses can hang their heads over the barrier at the front of the stall so that flying grooms can fill feed and water and reach the animal’s head, but that gangway is narrow.

It would also have been impossible for the flight groom to physically lift the horse back into its stall; Horses weigh on average about 1,000 pounds.

Flight history on the tracking site FlightRadar24.com shows that, after the diversion, the plane was able to take off again, about three hours behind schedule. It landed in Liège at 6:49 am local time on 10 November.

Pound for pound, this phenomenon is one of the biggest killers when it comes to animals escaping from airplanes, but the problem of airborne animals is surprisingly common.

In October 2023 alone, an otter and a rat were reported to have caused a disturbance on a Vietjet flight from Bangkok after escaping from hand luggage, while a bear cub escaped from its crate as passengers boarded a flight from Baghdad to Dubai. Was separated. You can watch that video here.

And in April a South African pilot was forced to make an emergency landing after a deadly Cape cobra tore off his shirt.

Source: www.cnn.com