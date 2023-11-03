After the Federal Reserve left rates on hold, investors were encouraged as a decline in Treasury yields helped curb inflation

Wall Street surged once again on Thursday on hopes that the Federal Reserve might finally make a market-shocking increase in interest rates.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.9 percent for its fourth consecutive winning day. It’s already up 4.9 percent this week and on pace for its best week in almost a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 564 points, or 1.7 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.8 percent.

Stocks around the world rose after the Federal Reserve opted to raise its key interest rate late Wednesday.

It has raised rates sharply since early last year in hopes of slowing the economy and hurting financial markets to starve high inflation of its fuel.

More importantly for financial markets, investors interpreted the Fed Chairman’s comments to mean that the recent surge in long-term Treasury yields is acting as an alternative to rate hikes and the need for more rate hikes by the Fed. Can finish.

Long-term Treasury yields slipped and continued to sink Thursday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke after the central bank’s decision.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.67 percent from 4.74 percent late Wednesday and from more than 5 percent last week, when it reached its highest level since 2007.

Low yields provide oxygen to financial markets. They make it easier for businesses and households to obtain loans, encourage investors to pay higher prices for stocks, and reduce pressure on the entire financial system.

Of course, the recent decline in yields could hurt Wall Street.

Powell said the rise in Treasury yields could eliminate the need for another rate hike if it is “persistent.”

If the 10-year yield falls too much, it could make the Federal Reserve more concerned and encourage more rate hikes.

“It was an interesting nuance, but I don’t think it overrides most of his comments, which suggested the Fed went hiking,” said Lon Erickson, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management.

Financial markets around the world were buoyed by expectations that the Fed would not make any more rate hikes. Stock indices in South Korea jumped 1.8 percent, Japan 1.1 percent, Germany 1.5 percent and France 1.8 percent.

Some reports on the US economy also showed a little momentum that could help ease pressure on higher inflation.

Fed officials are waiting to collect enough such data before they say rates are comfortable and high enough to keep inflation consistently hitting its 2 percent target.

A preliminary report Thursday said U.S. businesses produced more goods during the summer than the number of hours worked increased, showing they have become more efficient.

Such gains in productivity could reduce inflationary pressure while helping the economy grow.

According to economists at Deutsche Bank, it looks like productivity could be set for continued growth over the next two years, partly aided by the adoption of artificial-intelligence technology.

Meanwhile, a separate report said slightly more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected.

This is bad news for those workers, but a cooling job market could exert downward pressure on inflation.

Meanwhile, big U.S. companies are reporting better summer profits than analysts expected.

Eli Lilly was one of the strongest forces pushing the S&P 500 higher after it reported stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected.

Its stock rose 4.7 percent after it said it benefited from rising sales of its blockbuster diabetes treatment, Monjaro, which is widely used for weight loss.

Starbucks jumped 9.5 percent after reporting strong profit and revenue in the latest quarter that beat Wall Street forecasts. It benefited from customers buying more and paying higher prices.

Also on Thursday, Cedar Fair and Six Flags said they will merge to create a giant amusement park operator with operations spanning 17 U.S. states and three countries.

Their stocks were mixed, but both were up more than 7 percent this week after rumors of a deal spread.

Among Wall Street’s losers was Moderna, which fell 6.5 percent after reporting a worse-than-expected loss in the latest quarter.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 79.92 points, to 4,317.78. The Dow jumped 564.50 to 33,838.08 and the Nasdaq gained 232.72 to 13,294.19.

There may be more changes coming for Wall Street. On Friday morning, the latest monthly update on the US jobs market will come out. Economists expect a slowdown in hiring in October.

A remarkably resilient job market has helped keep the economy out of a long-expected recession, but the Fed fears that having too much power there could lead to inflation.

