After the Fed rate decision, the price of gold has returned along with the rise in oil.

Euronews Business looks at how markets are performing on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision.

Advertisement

Gold prices rose above the $2000 level on Thursday morning and oil prices also rose as investors reacted to the US Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision.

At the time of writing, the yellow metal was up 2.79% at $2,053.00, while US crude oil was up 1.05% at around $70 a barrel. Brent was also trading at $75 per barrel, up 1.23% on the day.

“Gold rose above $2,000 after the Fed’s announcement and is once again not far from the previous record high. There is still some way to go to reach last week’s peak, although this probably reflects gold’s sentiment at that time. Was not an accurate reflection. The weak dollar and low yields, if sustained, could give gold a boost at a time when traders are feeling more optimistic. Perhaps gold could enjoy its own Santa rally this year,” OANDA Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at , said.

US and Asian markets reacted to Fed rate decision

Shares in Asia were mostly higher on Thursday after a powerful rally on Wall Street sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to record highs as the Federal Reserve signaled it was likely to cut interest rates next year.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell as the yen rose against the U.S. dollar, as a weak dollar could hit Japanese exporters’ profits when they are repatriated to Japan.

The Nikkei fell 0.7% to 32,686.25, while the dollar slipped nearly 145 yen to 142.14 yen, near its lowest in four months. The value of the dollar reflects expectations about interest rates, which affect returns on certain types of investments as well as borrowing. Elsewhere, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.1% to 16,408.26.

The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3% to 2,958.99 after a World Bank report forecast the Chinese economy will post annual growth of 5.2% this year, but will slow sharply to 4.5% in 2024. The report said that the world’s second largest economy is recovering. The shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic were still “fragile”.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.7% to 7,377.90 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 1.3% to 2,544.18. India’s Sensex was up 1.3% and the SET in Bangkok also rose 1.3%.

The Dow jumped 512 points, or 1.4%, on Wednesday to 37,090.24. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% to close at 4,707.09, within reach of its own record. The Nasdaq Composite also rose 1.4% to 14,733.96.

Wall Street loves low rates because they ease pressure on the economy and lower prices for all types of investments. The market has been rising since October as investors expect a cut to be made.

Rate cuts especially help investments that are considered expensive or that force their investors to wait longer for big growth. Some of the big winners Wednesday were Bitcoin, which rose nearly 4%, and the Russell 2000 index of smaller U.S. stocks, which jumped 3.5%.

Apple was the strongest force pushing the S&P 500 higher, rising 1.7% to close in on its own record. These and other Big Tech stocks have been one of the biggest reasons for the S&P 500’s 22.6% rally this year.

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate steady at a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. This is up from almost zero at the beginning of last year. It has managed to bring inflation down from a peak of 9% while the economy remains solid.

Source: www.euronews.com