After the explosion of OpenAI, it seems quite clear that "AI security" is not real

Well, holy crap. As far as the tech industry goes, it’s hard to say whether there have ever been events more shocking than what has occurred over the past several days. The palace intrigue and boardroom drama that led to Sam Altman’s ouster by the OpenAI board (and his triumphant reinstatement earlier today) will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the most explosive episodes of Silicon Valley ever. That said, the long-term consequences of this amusing incident will be much less enjoyable than its initial spectacle.

As many have noted, the “coup” has been attributed primarily to an ideological rift between Sam and the OpenAI board over the pace of technological development at the company. So the narrative goes, the board, supposed to be the final authority on the direction of the organization, was concerned about the rate at which Altman was pushing for commercialization of the technology, and decided to oust him with extreme prejudice. Did. Altman, who was later supported by OpenAI’s powerful partner and funder, Microsoft, as well as most of the startup’s employees, later led a counter-coup, ousting the traitors and reestablishing himself as the company’s leader. Established from.

Much of the drama of the episode seems to revolve around this debate between Altman and the board over “AI safety.” In fact, this fraught chapter in the company’s history seems to evoke OpenAI’s two opposing personalities – one based on research and responsible technological development, and the other based on making money. One side definitely prevailed over the other (hint: it was the money side).

Other authors have already detailed how OpenAI’s unique organizational structure has placed it on a collision course with itself. You may have seen Startup manual been roaming around the web, but in case you haven’t, here’s a quick recap: Unlike every other technology business that exists, OpenAI is actually a non-profit, governed entirely by its own board, A company that is operated and controlled for profit. This design is believed to prioritize the organization’s mission for the public good rather than money. OpenAI’s self-description promotes this idealistic notion – that its main purpose is to make the world a better place, not to make money:

We have designed the structure of OpenAI – a partnership between our original non-profit and a new capped profit arm – as a chassis for OpenAI’s mission: to build artificial general intelligence (AGI) that is safe and supports all of humanity. Provides benefits to.

Indeed, the board’s charter owes its allegiance not to its shareholders, but to “humanity.” So, despite the fact that Microsoft has poured a ton of money and resources into OpenAI, the startup’s board still (hypothetically) has to make the final decision on what happens to its products and technology. As stated, the company’s share of the organization is estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars. As many have already noted, it seems that the ethical mission of the organization has come into direct conflict with the economic interests of those who invested in the organization. As always, money won.

All that said, you could make the case that we shouldn’t fully endorse this interpretation of the weekend’s events just yet, as the real reasons for Altman’s ouster still haven’t been made public. For the most part, members of the company are either not talking about the reasons for Sam’s ouster or have flatly denied that his removal had anything to do with AI safety. Meanwhile alternative theories have swirled, with some suggesting that the real reasons for Altman’s aggressive exit were decidedly more colorful – such as him being accused of obtaining additional wealth through autocratic Mideast governance.

But getting caught up in speculation about the specific catalysts for OpenAI’s drama means ignoring what the entire episode revealed: As far as the real world is concerned, “AI security” in Silicon Valley is largely zero. And is zero. Indeed, we now know that despite its allegedly bullet-proof organizational structure and its stated mission of responsible AI development, OpenAI will never be allowed to put ethics before money.

To be clear, AI security is a really important area, and, if it were actually practiced by corporate America, it would be one thing. That said, the version of this that exists at OpenAI – arguably one of the companies that has done the most to advance a “security” oriented model – does not seem to reflect the real political machinations of the tech industry. There is no competition for it. , In even more stark terms, the people who were supposed to protect us from runaway AI (i.e., the board members) – those appointed to the responsible management of this powerful technology – had no idea what they were doing. What they didn’t seem to understand was that Sam had all the industry connections, friends in high places, was well liked, and to go against that in a world where that kind of social capital is everything, career. Is equivalent to suicide. If you come to the king, you better not miss.

In short: If the purpose of corporate AI safety is to protect humanity from runaway AI, then, as an effective strategy for doing so, it has effectively failed its first big test. That’s because it’s hard to put your trust in a group of people who weren’t even able to predict the predictable outcome that would occur if they fired their boss. Indeed, how can such a group be trusted to oversee a so-called “super-intelligent”, world-shattering technology? If you can’t fool a bunch of angry investors, you probably can’t fool the Skynet-type entity you claim to have built. That said, I would argue that we also cannot trust the greedy, money-obsessed C-suite that has now re-established its dominance. imo, they are obviously Not going to work right. So, effectively, humanity is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

As the controversy surrounding the OpenAI dustup settles, it looks like the company is in a good position to get back to business as usual. After removing just two women from its board, the company brought in fiscal ruffian Larry Summers. Altman is back at the company (as is former company president Greg Brockman, who stepped down in solidarity with Altman), and Microsoft’s top executive, Satya Nadella, has said he is “encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board.” and said it was a “necessary first step on the path to more stable, well-informed and effective governance.”

With the board’s failure, it seems clear that the good people of OpenAI have not only failed their own “security” mission, but also triggered a massive backlash against the AI ​​ethics movement. Case in point: It seems that this weekend’s drama has further radicalized the already fairly radical anti-security ideology that was circulating the business. “Effective accelerationists” (abbreviated “E/ACC”) believe that things like additional government regulations, “tech ethics” and “AI safety” are burdensome barriers to real technological growth and rapid profits. Over the weekend, as the narrative about “AI security” unfolded, some of the more ardent followers of this belief system moved to Condemn what they consider an attack On the true victim of the case (capitalism of course,

To some extent, the whole issue of the tech industry’s embrace of “ethics” and “security” is about assurance. Companies realize that the technologies they are selling can be troublesome and disruptive; They want to reassure the public that they are doing their best to protect consumers and society. However, at the end of the day, we now know that there is no reason to believe that those efforts will ever make a difference if the company’s “ethics” conflict with its money. And when have those two things never come into conflict?

Today’s Question: What was the best meme to emerge from the OpenAI drama?

This week’s unprecedented confusion inspired so many memes and satirical takes that the ability to pick a favorite seems almost impossible. In fact, this scam gave rise to many different styles Completely made of memes. Immediately after Altman’s ouster there were a number of Rust Kohl Conspiracy Memes was being broadcast, as the tech world struggled to understand what it was actually seeing. There were also jokes about who should replace Altman and What could be the reason Power struggle in the first place. Then, as it became clear that Microsoft would stand behind the ousted CEO, the narrative—and the memes—changed. Returning to OpenAI after throwing out the victorious-sam-board style became popular, like many Memes related to Satya Nadelle, Of course, there were inheritance meme, And, eventually, an inevitable genre of memes emerged in which X users openly OpenAI board mocked For a complete coup against Altman. i found it personally deepfake video This changes Altman’s face to Jordan Belfort’s face The Wolf of Wall Street To become a good one. That said, let us know about your favorites in the comments.

More headlines this week

Another AI company that had a very bad week. OpenAI isn’t the only tech firm to run into trouble this week. Robotaxi company Cruise, owned by General Motors, is also facing a lot of difficulties. The company’s founder and CEO Kyle Vogt resigned on Monday after the state of California accused the company of failing to disclose critical details related to a violent incident with a pedestrian. Vogt founded the company in 2013 and has led it to a dominant position in the autonomous travel industry. However, a malfunction of the company’s vehicles in San Francisco in August caused widespread panic and a flood of complaints from city residents and public safety officials. Cruise’s scandals led the company to pull all of its vehicles off the road in California in October and then, ultimately, to cease operations nationwide.

, To add to this week’s weirdness, we also learned that “U Can’t Touch This” rapper MC Hammer is a confirmed OpenAI stan. On Wednesday, as the chaos of this week’s power struggle ended, the rapper Tweeted: “Salute and congratulations to 710 Plus@OpenAI Team members displayed unmatched loyalty, love and commitment @Environment And @gdb “It was a thing of beauty to see in these dangerous times.” Creative AI is losing the copyright war, Sarah Silverman’s lawsuit against OpenAI and Meta is not going so well. This week, it was revealed that the comedian’s lawsuit against the tech giant (whom he accused of copyright infringement) has failed. Silverman is not alone. A lawsuit filed by several visual artists against MidJourney and Stability AI was dismissed by a judge last month. That said, although these lawsuits appear to be failing, it may just be a matter of finding the proper legal arguments for them to succeed. Although the current claims may not be strong enough, cases may be amended and refiled.

