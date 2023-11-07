The NBA and Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of the regional sports network, have reached an agreement that will continue local broadcasts for 15 teams on Bally Sports through the end of this season.

The settlement, which was included in a court filing on Monday, is subject to court approval. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since filing for protection in March. The company had said in its financial filing last year that it had a debt of $8.67 billion.

While there will be a reduction in rights payments for some teams, the local rights of the 15 franchises will be returned to those teams and the league at the end of this season. The NBA is also on the verge of beginning negotiations for national rights, which expire after the 2024-25 season.

The agreement provides stability for fans, networks and NBA teams, as Major League Baseball was forced to take over the broadcast of San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games last season after a deal could not be agreed upon.

NBA teams that are currently on Bali: Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Indiana, LA Clippers, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Orlando and San Antonio.

Diamond, which also owns the rights to 11 National Hockey League teams, is also in discussions with the NHL for a similar agreement.

Diamond Sports Group said in a statement: “Our newly-signed agreements with the NBA, Comcast and our creditors represent important progress for Diamond moving forward. Diamond has been broadcasting NBA and NHL games and will continue to do so until the Court considers our proposals, and finalizes discussions regarding its new deal with the NHL.

The 74-page filing also included Diamond’s agreement to sell its minority stake in Yes Network, which airs New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets games as well as the Chicago Cubs’ Marquee Network. The proceeds from those sales will go to unsecured creditors.

Diamond also said in the filing that it has determined which baseball teams it will retain and that it has identified those franchises for MLB.

,

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Joe Ready, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com