After taking a dig at today's work culture, Tucker Carlson finds an unlikely ally in Gen Z, who 'treat people like they're not people'

Tucker Carlson, the far-right former Fox News host known for his fiery statements, has really endeared himself to liberal Gen Zers. During a recent appearance on comedian Theo Vaughn’s “This Past Weekend” podcast, Carlson, 54, took an unexpected approach: supporting young workers who are saddled with thankless work.

“I hate this culture that treats people like they’re not people,” Carlson said. “and for what?”

Vonn posted a clip of Carlson’s comments on TikTok, and it quickly went viral, garnering more than 453,000 views — and nearly 1,500 comments agreeing with the bombastic newscaster’s opinion. This seems out of left field because Carlson was once Fox News’s highest-rated and most-watched star — he was suddenly fired amid contract negotiations to keep his job through 2029 (far -He was fired shortly after the network agreed to pay nearly $788 million to Dominion Voting Systems, which filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox in 2021 for spreading lies about the 2020 election.) But Carlson , who now hosts a show called “Tucker on X” on X (formerly Twitter), spoke directly to Gen Z’s problems with today’s work culture.

“If your life is based entirely on efficiency and every moment is being monitored and counted towards something, then you’re not really human,” Carlson said. “You’re a machine at that moment, aren’t you?”

Carlson referenced a video posted by a recent college graduate that went viral on TikTok. The poster, who struggles with time management and work-life balance, told viewers that she doesn’t understand how the typical 9 to 5 schedule is sustainable.

“If I was able to walk to work, it would be fine,” the poster said. “It has nothing to do with my job…being in the office from 9 to 5, like, if it was remote, you’d get off at 5, and you’re home and everything is fine.” But since her work is personal, “I get on the train at 7:30 and don’t get home until about 6:15. how is your friend? How do you have time for something like dating? Like I don’t have time for anything, and I’m so stressed.”

Naturally, parts of the internet immediately mocked the poster and said he needed to wake up. As Carlson said, “Everyone says, ‘Shut up and work, honey.’” But he, who was famously short-tempered, took a more sympathetic approach. “I look at it, and I’m like, ‘No, no, I hope you win.’ The seeds of revolution are sprouting in my heart.”

Developing into a good boss and leader was difficult, Carlson added. “Learning to do this has been a journey for me. With companies, it’s like how do we get away from that? “Sometimes I think America was just a Christian experiment that was compromised and had a bad result.”

Prompted by Vaughn, Carlson continued that although he hated to say it because he did not want to admit it, “What is obviously true is that unless it is a voluntary system You can’t have democracy… There has to be some common sense, okay. You can’t just live like this, how much can I grab?” Otherwise, humanity will simply “sink into greed and selfishness – where we are now.”

Gen Zers, who comprise the largest share of TikTok users, are known for their vocal desire to bring themselves to work and feel valued as an individual. Many of Theo von Klip’s viewers immediately applauded Carlsen’s words, which he may have read as support for his cause.

“Was Tucker Carlson playing a character on Fox the whole time?”. one commentator wrote. “Did I find myself agreeing with Tucker Carlson????” Another one was added.

Another said, “I can finally actually be like Tucker Carlson.”

Some expressed the belief that perhaps the Carlson they knew was merely a made-for-TV caricature. “I used to hate Tucker Carlson, but now I think maybe it was just a character he was forced to play on Fox News.”

Others were content to praise the new iteration of Firebrand. “How am I enjoying anything by Tucker Carlson right now? Someone tell me.”

The comments may not be surprising — even if the commentators themselves are surprised by Carlson’s new stance. But Gen Z is notorious – and often ridiculed – for its staunchly anti-work stance. He expressed Carlson’s exact sentiment in different words. They are fed up of being treated like cogs in the machine, and to show their bosses how they feel about being underappreciated, they take up “lazy girl jobs”, “keep their wages” and “shut up.” are violating tradition by seeking to “quit the job.”

And perhaps one user summed it up best: “Never thought I’d agree with Tucker on anything, but here we are.”

