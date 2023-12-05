After 'Suits' flop on Netflix, Ted Sarandos says expect “a bunch of lawyer shows” from rivals

Ted Sarandos has welcomed a proposal for an actors’ strike to allow his streamers and Hollywood to get back to work.

“We’re mostly thrilled that the strike is behind us, and we’re getting back to what we do best and what our writers and actors and all our guys below do best, which is create great stories for the world. ,” the Netflix co-CEO said at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference during a session webcast on Monday.

Sarandos reiterated that Netflix will spend about $17 billion on programming content in 2024 following the Hollywood attacks, as long as content spending matches the company’s expansion. “You just have to stay closely connected with that development. We believe the $17 billion level is consistent with our growth. If we go beyond that and if we accelerate that, we’ll rethink that too,” he argued.

On the resumed TV production front, Sarandos also predicted several TV legal dramas to reach audiences in 2024 Suit The world of streaming had a great moment on their platform. “I would argue that next year you’ll probably see a bunch of lawyer shows,” he said at an investors conference.

SuitThe NBCUniversal show, got new life on Netflix, as the service solidified its reputation for offering classic TV shows and movies as part of its streaming TV offering. Sarandos argued that discovering TV shows long after they have aired on broadcast TV networks adds value to their customer base through library licensing deals for original IP, which are often followed by new incarnations of marquee franchises.

“Sony is making a film Cobra Kai. Why are they doing this? Because cobra kai There was a monster on Netflix,’ Sarandos said. a continuation of Karate Kid Movie franchise – with original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles – cobra kai began as a YouTube series during the platform’s relatively brief foray into long-form scripted programming.

After two seasons on YouTube, it moved to Netflix in 2020. Instead of submitting them to his own upstart streaming platform, Sarandos added a Hollywood studio licensing library of series to Netflix, reflecting the origins of the TV business.

“They (the studios) always built their studios for licenses. The unnatural situation was a kind of forced vertical integration. So there will be opportunities for us to obtain licenses,” Sarandos told investors. The same should happen on the film front, where Netflix is ​​moving beyond producing its own original films artist And May, December To license more titles from others for your own content vault.

“We have worked at that kind of aggressive pace because we have been making only original films for the last five years. So the availability of licenses has increased much more in the past few years than ever before, Sarandos said, including a paid deal with Sony and Universal.

He also hinted at more live event programming following the success of Netflix’s global streaming event with its first live, stand-up special. Chris Rock: Selective OutrageWhich included live pre- and post-shows.

“What we’re trying to do with live… the main thing is that we focus on where live is the creative part of it. If it’s better because it’s live, let’s do it live,” he argued.

Sarandos said that the viewership of the live Chris Rock standup special was higher than that of the comedy superstar’s earlier comedy shows on Netflix and that coverage of the live event was far more extensive. “Now people have been waiting a year for Chris to hear what happened at the Oscars, and he was incredibly disciplined and not telling it anywhere else until the special event came up. But it created a real live program,” he said.

The Netflix boss also said at the investors conference that the streaming giant will have to balance continuity with adapting to the changed entertainment landscape to ensure long-term success. “Streaming is a good business. It is very difficult,” he said.

