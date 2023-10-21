England suffered a historic defeat at the hands of South Africa as their tortured Cricket World Cup campaign reached a new low with their biggest-ever ODI defeat in Mumbai.

Desperately in need of a big response after their crushing defeat to Afghanistan last time out, the defending champions plunged to new depths with a crushing 229-run defeat at the Wankhede Stadium.

Jos Buttler’s decision to field first in the scorching heat and suffocating humidity backfired badly and Heinrich Klaasen’s century off 61 balls helped South Africa score 399 runs for seven wickets. England’s reply was very weak, 170 runs for nine wickets in 22 overs.

England captain Jos Buttler walks off the field after losing his wicket (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

In pure numerical terms this represents England’s worst ever ODI performance with the ball, conceding one run more than their previous worst performance against Brendon McCullum’s New Zealand eight years ago, which was achieved by Australia last year. It was much more than a 221-run defeat.

Buttler’s men were mentally tested on that occasion as they had celebrated their T20 World Cup win just days earlier, but this time the stakes may not have been as real.

Mark Wood took no wickets for 76 runs from seven overs, but he was hardly alone as South Africa shared a partnership of 13 sixes between all six English bowlers and 143 runs were scored in 10 disastrous death overs.

Klaasen, troubled by dehydration and cramps, was the star of the show with 109 off 67 balls, but he enjoyed a brilliant stand with Marco Jensen, who cleared the ropes four times in his 75 off 42.

The batting unit ensured its share of embarrassment, being bowled out for an embarrassing 170 on the same pitch that had delivered a runfest in the previous four hours.

England have now lost three of their first four matches and, although they still have a complex and narrow path to the semi-finals, they are likely to fall behind India next month with their hopes and their trophy gone.

Although it was hard to believe, till the end, England enjoyed the best start when Reece Topley had danger man Quinton de Kock caught behind on the second ball of the match.

Even less admirably, they appeared to be regaining some control when Topley, returning from a finger injury, struck twice to leave South Africa reeling at 243 for five in the 37th over.

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen was in great form in Mumbai (Rajneesh Kakade/AP)

Instead, Klaasen led Jensen in a ruthless partnership of 151 runs from just 77 balls, with boundaries flying off his bat in every direction.

England’s teamsheet showed a significant reaction to Afghanistan’s upset, with all-rounders Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran dropped in favor of a fit-again Ben Stokes, David Willey and rookie fast bowler Gus Atkinson.

Buttler was quick to put his new-look attack to work and De Kock was delighted to see Nick Topley’s early outswinger.

That was as good as it got. Things went wrong in the seventh over when Topley took his left hand out for a strong drive on his own ball and damaged his index finger.

He returned to the pavilion angrily, sulking on an empty chair and England faltered in his absence.

Reeza Hendricks, who replaced ailing captain Temba Bavuma, scored 85 and Rassie van der Dussen scored 60 as they took control with the score at 121.

Adil Rashid was also struggling physically, doubling the pain between the overs as he struggled with his stomach upset, but the leg spinner still had the chance to reward both set batsmen to give England hope. Had courage.

After undergoing ongoing repairs on his finger, Topley came back with a double of his own to send off Aiden Markram and David Miller, but this was where the bleeding started.

Klaasen reached his half-century in 40 balls and doubled his score at half-time, taking 19 runs from an over, eliminating Topley from the attack for good. Willey completely lost his radar after suffering cramps, Wood’s troubles continued and Atkinson’s last-gasp dismissal of Klaassen was the hollowest of the victory.

England’s efforts to chase down a grand total failed to materialize even once as their top six players perished inside 12 overs.

Jonny Bairstow bowled the ball to deep square-leg, Joe Root flicked it to waiting leg-slip and Dawid Malan took a run off his hip. Even the returning Stokes had no magic and gave a low catch straight to Kagiso Rabada. Between them the quartet scored 23 runs.

This left Buttler and Harry Brook as the last specialist batsmen and the unpredictable fast bowler Gerald Coetzee dismissed both in the space of three balls: one caught behind, the other out LBW by Skidder who was kept low.

A flurry of big hits from Wood, who scored 43 off only 17 balls, and 35 from Atkinson further deepened the batting failures and his subsequent dismissal culminated in a dreadful night, with Topley having to take guard. Was unfit.

Source