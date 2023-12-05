After several meetings in 1994, Jeff Bezos convinced his parents to invest $245,573 in struggling Amazon. However, it was the most profitable investment in history, and her stake in Amazon would be worth $48.4 billion today, making her richer than Jeff's ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos topped the list of the world’s richest people for many years before Elon Musk took over the position. With an estimated current net worth of around $170 billion, Bezos still ranks third behind Musk and French businessman Bernard Arnault. However, what most people are not aware of is that Jeff Bezos’s parents Jackie and Mike Bezos are also not far behind. In fact, he may be among the top 30 richest people in the world due to his $245,573 investment in Amazon in 1995. If Bezos’s parents had not sold their stake, their Amazon shares could be worth closer to $50 billion than they are currently worth.

When Jeff Bezos started Amazon. Via Instagram/@jeffbezos

In the early 1990s, Bezos was impressed by the rapid growth in Internet usage at the time and wanted to take advantage of it. Seeing the potential of e-commerce, he decided to quit his Wall Street job and open an online bookstore. Such was the situation of Amazon in July 1994. However, to fulfill his dreams and establish his business, Bezos needed capital. According to the story, he held 60 meetings with family members, friends, and potential investors to get an investment of about $50,000 in Amazon in 1994, which helped him raise $1 million. Only 20 people decided to invest money in his unique idea, which included his parents, his younger brother Mark and his sister Christina. While each of his siblings only invested $10,000, the majority of the initial capital came from their parents.

Most profitable venture investment ever?

According to a prospectus released by Amazon before going public in 1997, Jackie and Mike Bezos invested $245,573 in their son’s business idea in 1995; That’s about five times what Jeff was asking. He had no idea that an investment of 1.25 billion dollars would soon make him a billionaire. Before the turn of the century, Jeff’s net worth was already over $9 billion, while Amazon’s tremendous growth made his parents billionaires as well. Since late 1999, the parents’ assets have not been publicly disclosed, making it extremely difficult to estimate their current net worth. Additionally, the couple has continued to donate their Amazon stock to their charitable foundation, the Bezos Family Foundation since 2001. This philanthropic organization was started in 2000 by Jeff’s parents with the aim of supporting science and education through a number of grants and programs.

Jeff Bezos jokes with his stepfather Miguel. Via Instagram/@jeffbezos

However, according to a report by Bloomberg, the parents had an estimated net worth of $30 billion in 2018, which was calculated after taking into account all the shares donated to their foundation. According to Amazon’s latest stock price, if they haven’t sold or donated any more of their stake since then, Jackie and Mike Bezos could be worth $48.5 billion. And if true, it would put Bezos’ parents at 27th on the Forbes billionaires list, ahead of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang and even Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. Additionally, the total return on money invested in that situation would be approximately 16 million percent in less than three decades, making it the most profitable venture investment ever. To put this in context, Sequoia Capital’s investment in WhatsApp had a return of nearly 36,000 percent when Facebook bought it in 2014.

Jeff Bezos hugs his mother after returning to Earth from Blue Origin space flight. Via Instagram/@jeffbezos

Jeff was born in January 1964 to Jacqueline and her first husband, Ted Jorgensen. However, his biological father, Ted Jorgensen, was not actively involved in his life, and his parents divorced when Bezos was just a child. Jacqueline remarried to Cuban immigrant Miguel (Mike) Bezos, who became Jeff Bezos’ stepfather. Jeff eventually changed his last name to Bezos. Jeff Bezos has often spoken publicly about his stepfather’s influence in shaping his values ​​and work ethic.

Jeff Bezos with his stepfather Miguel. Via Instagram/@jeffbezos

However, the biggest contribution came in the form of the investments Mike made when Amazon was struggling in its early days. Obviously, the investment was far from a sure bet, and Jeff even told his parents that there was a 70 percent chance his parents would never see that money again.

Via Twitter/@aidan_smx

Is Jeff Bezos really a self-made man?

Jeff Bezos is largely considered a self-made entrepreneur for building Amazon into one of the most valuable companies in the world. However, there are some critics who believe otherwise and disagree that Bezos deserves to be tagged as a self-made man. While it’s true that Bezos had some advantages when he started Amazon in the mid-1990s, including a large investment from his parents, he said. However, Bezos did not inherit any major wealth or business empire from his family. He built Amazon starting in his garage and turned it into a $1.5 trillion behemoth, creating astonishing wealth for himself and his parents.

notes – As reported in a Bloomberg story published on July 31, 2018, Jeff Bezos’ parents’ stake was valued at $30 billion. This valuation was based on Amazon’s stock closing price of $91 that day. As of this writing, Amazon’s closing stock price is $147, valuing Jeff Bezos’ parent’s stake at $48.4 billion.

As of this writing, according to Forbes, MacKenzie Scott has a net worth of $38.8 billion, and NVIDIA co-founder Jensen Huang has a net worth of $40.6 billion, ranking them 32nd and 30th respectively. In the publication’s list of billionaires.

Source: luxurylaunches.com