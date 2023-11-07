After retiring and getting in trouble for selling Pokemon cards, Blake Martinez returns to the NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veteran linebacker Blake Martinez was back in an NFL locker room on Tuesday — a year after his surprise retirement and three months after his sudden departure from football after being accused of defrauding customers in a Pokemon trading card business. .

The Carolina Panthers signed the 29-year-old Martínez to their practice squad and he attended the team’s walk-through practice at Bank of America Stadium. Subsequently, Martínez addressed allegations that he defrauded Pokémon buyers, claiming that Whatnot permanently banned him from its streaming marketplace in August.

“I don’t want to go too deep into it. I think the main thing I want to address is that there are a lot of things out there that are not true, a lot of speculation, a lot of false claims,” Martinez said. “But still working on those types of things.”

Martínez said he should have worked harder when building a business that generated more than $11 million in revenue a year.

“I learned a lot. The things I was doing, the process I was going through, the people I was bringing in, there’s a lot more due diligence to make sure those things don’t happen.

Martinez retired last November, a little more than a week after selling a Pokémon card through auction for $672,000. In an Instagram post announcing his retirement — which came just four games after joining the Las Vegas Raiders — Martinez said he was stepping away from the NFL to focus on his “family and future passions.” .

On Tuesday, Martínez said “a lot of family, personal things” led to his decision. But when Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson broke his foot in Week 2 and was lost for the season, Carolina linebackers coach Peter Hansen – Martínez’s position coach at Stanford – called his former player to gauge his interest in returning.

“He was like, ‘Are you still feeling it?’” Martinez said. “I was kind of getting rid of the dad bod that was slowly coming to the fore at that time. I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I think I’ve still got it.’”

Martínez began training near his home in Northern California before working out for the Panthers on October 25. With the New Orleans Saints showing interest in Martínez this week, the Panthers moved quickly to sign him.

“I definitely missed it. “Once the season started, seeing all this stuff during training camp, there was still that itch,” he said. “Every week when I watched other people play, I thought, ‘I can still do that.’ “It’s amazing to come here and have this opportunity.”

Martinez was Green Bay’s fourth-round draft pick in 2016 when two of the Panthers’ coaches – defensive coordinator Ejiro Avro and senior assistant Dom Capers – were with the Packers. This background could be beneficial if the Panthers decide to sign Martinez to the active roster for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

“We are still evaluating it. They are familiar with the system. It’s a good insurance policy,” Panthers coach Frank Reich said. “It will be a quick (activation). I think if someone can do it, he can give his experience and his knowledge. We’ll see how it goes the next day.”

Martinez, who led the NFL with 144 tackles in 2017, said he’s interested.

“I feel like if you go up to somebody and say, ‘Hey, you want to play Thursday night football?’ They’ll be like, ‘Ah, yes,’” he said.

Last summer, during a long interview athletic Regarding his retirement and the immediate success he enjoyed with Blake Breaks – at the time, Martínez claimed that the company’s revenues had grown to over $11 million in just one year – he explained how much this change meant to him personally. It was pleasant.

Martínez then said, “I love football.” “But I discovered I loved building and running my own team even more.”

“I can talk about Pokémon cards all day,” he said.

But that success came to a screeching, controversial halt within months after Martinez’s collectibles selling company Blake Breaks was permanently banned from the streaming platform Whatnot following widespread allegations of defrauding customers. . Whatnot conducted its own “comprehensive investigation” following a flurry of complaints from the collectibles community, with the company saying that Blake Breaux was manipulating the sales process and defrauding buyers.

“We really appreciate the community’s commitment to reporting trust and safety issues,” the company said in a statement in August. “Our priority is to ensure a fair and honest experience for customers and to uphold our Community Guidelines. “After a thorough investigation of (Blake Breaks’) operations, we have decided to permanently remove the seller from our platform, including the individual employees involved in the misconduct.”

By that time, Blake Breaks had become one of the most popular Pokémon channels on the platform, said Craig Jones, general manager of trading card games at Whatnot. Martínez hired about 20 full-time employees, and collectively the company hosted livestreams up to 16 hours per day.

Most of the allegations focused on Marissa Snee, a college football player and streamer Martinez personally recruited to join his company. Snee was accused by several streamers, initially on Reddit, of rigging the sales process – essentially replacing more lucrative cards won by buyers in front of cameras during a live stream with cards of much lower value. Viewers caught on, saw a pattern and took their complaints to Whatnot. Martínez’s own sales conduct was also criticized.

Martínez initially tried to downplay the scandal and urged his staff not to pay attention to the allegations. After the allegations became public, he neither apologized nor admitted any wrongdoing or scam. Martínez said Snee would remain with the company but in a different role.

Martinez declined to comment Tuesday on Snee’s involvement.

“I understand the optics,” Martinez said on stream. “I know what kind of business I run…I made a good amount of money in the NFL – everybody knows that – and I knew walking into this (I) was going to have a target on my back.”

But after Blake Breaks was removed from the whatnot platform, success slowed, then stopped. Whatnot announced that it had refunded “all buyers affected by the breach”.

As for his return to football, Martínez is joining a Panthers team that has suffered a lot of injuries on defense while losing seven of its first eight games. Martinez said his three daughters hugged him as he flew from California to North Carolina on Monday, with his 2-year-old daughter telling him to “enjoy playing football.”

Martínez said he stopped Blake Breaux after the whatnot ban, and is happy to be back in the NFL.

“I think everybody in this life, whether it’s football or anything else, you want a second chance,” Martinez said. “So hoping to make the most of it.”

