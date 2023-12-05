After racist shooting kills 3, families sue Dollar General firms and others over negligence in security

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (AP) — Family members of three Black men who were shot and killed by a racist gunman at a Dollar General store in North Florida are suing the store’s landlord, operator and security contractor for negligence. , and have claimed that their loved ones have suffered harm due to lax security. Deaths.

The 21-year-old gunman had attempted to enter another store and the campus of a historically black college, but was stopped by security guards at both locations. The investigation by Ryan Palmeter took place last August in a predominantly black neighborhood in Jacksonville, culminating in a fatal attack at Dollar General.

The lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of the families of Angela Carr, Gerald Gallion and AJ LaGuerre.

The families’ lawsuit states, “While Palmeter was prevented from harming the public at his two previous stops, at this Dollar General, there is again nothing to prevent Palmeter from attacking and killing innocent individuals. Was.”

The lawsuit says better security measures should have been taken by the store operator and landlord before the shooting last August because the area surrounding the store had seen a spate of shootings, assaults, thefts, robberies and drug trafficking.

The lawsuit was filed in state court in Jacksonville. Palmer killed himself at the scene of the attack, leaving behind racist writings and a suicide note.

The victims’ families also named Palmeter’s estate and his parents as defendants in the lawsuit.

Investigators have said that Palmer made it clear in his writings that he hates black people. During the attack, she texted her father and asked him to go to her room and check her computer. There the father found notes and handwriting. Detectives said the family notified authorities, but by then the shooting had already begun.

Palmateer was involved in a 2016 domestic violence incident that did not result in an arrest and led to him being involuntarily committed for a 72-hour mental health evaluation the following year. According to authorities, Palmeter used two handguns, a Glock handgun and an AR-15-style rifle, in the shooting.

An email seeking comment from Dollar General’s corporate offices was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com