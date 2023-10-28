After my father's unexpected death at the age of 33, I inherited his house. The guilt and embarrassment of suddenly having money was painful.

My father worked blue-collar jobs until he died suddenly at age 63.

My sister and I inherited her house and sold it to put a deposit on our apartment.

I didn’t expect the guilt and self-consciousness that comes with inheriting significant wealth.

No one tells you how painful inheritance guilt can be.

My father died in 2015 when I was 33 and, at the time, had been working in PR and communications in the charity sector for 10 years.

My sister and I inherited a four-bedroom house, where he lived alone.

We grew up in a more modest, semi-detached, three-bedroom house, but in 1996 Dad had to work overtime and eventually take a second job to afford the mortgage on a larger second house.

After several years of hard work, they paid off the mortgage when I was older and living away from home.

He died suddenly at the age of 63. He was still working as a nightclub bouncer when he died. We knew that we would inherit the house and its property; He told us that we were the only people in his will.

My sister and I were plunged into shock, grief and bureaucratic nightmare

I was living in Australia when we got this news. My sister was in the UK, where we grew up. I managed to get my employer to agree to give me a couple of weeks off to fly back.

When someone dies unexpectedly, his or her affairs are often not put in order. My sister and I were suddenly responsible for a surprisingly long list of administrative tasks. We had to navigate these logistics while dealing with waves of grief.

Before we could even contemplate our potential inheritance, there were dozens of things to do: paying and settling all of my father’s bills, contracts and taxes and hiring a funeral director, a secular celebrant and an attorney.

We also had to apply for a death certificate, which took two weeks to complete – in the meantime, everything is on hold until you have that document.

I had to rush to my father’s house to manage the property administration

Almost three weeks after my dad died, everyone was still toasting him at his funeral. But my uncle and I had to go to a lawyer’s office to start the probate process.

My uncle, my dad’s brother, was the executor of his estate. She struggled with computer and legal literacy and coping with her grief. I offered to help guide him in his executor duties.

My sister and I agreed to sell the house and use the proceeds to put deposits on our homes. Then we had to hire a real-estate agent. Death turns you into a hiring manager.

We had two weeks to put my dad’s house on the market, erase 40 years of memories, and decide what to do with all his possessions.

Cleaning and appraising the house was hellish

We were both young and still renting small flats. Struggling with a lifetime of keeping or throwing away stuff, we had to get rid of a lot of stuff because we had no storage.

It was a cruel experience to see the removal van taking everything to the dustbin.

No one told us that everything in a deceased person’s estate must be cataloged for probate so that an accurate inheritance tax can be applied. In the UK, you must pay 40% tax on any inheritance worth more than £325,000, or about $395,000.

The contents of the property, no matter how small, must be listed. The probate officer asked about everything: my dad’s car, all his furniture, even his kitchen utensils. It was hellish. We then had to hire a licensed surveyor to appraise the home.

Inheritance tax in the UK seems extremely unfair

Whether you’re working two full-time jobs to make ends meet like my dad or a billionaire, you pay 40% on any property over the £325,000 threshold.

We were not an aristocratic family born into wealth. Dad had worked his way up through working-class jobs without much difficulty and paid his taxes his entire life. It felt unfair.

It took me a long time to accept the inheritance

I was almost embarrassed by the sudden influx of money. It seems silly now – I should be proud of how hard my father worked to provide for us.

I immediately invested all the money in buying a flat with my roommate. We had rented a flat together and the owner was selling. Shopping with a friend felt safer than with a romantic partner.

On a day-to-day level, there wasn’t much change in my cash in hand, but I felt more financially secure for the future.

Whenever someone brought up my heritage, I would shut them down

I hated when people asked about it or, worse, complimented me on it; His interest was intrusive and his praise unearned. My friends used to joke about me “becoming a homeowner” – a satire of me being gay. But my normal happiness was blocked by sadness, guilt, and complex emotions that I was struggling to unpack.

Neither did I get the money nor, to some extent, the flat. Over time, it’s starting to feel more like me. We redecorated and new floors, paint and carpet were paid for with money I earned, not Dad. I think some of it comes from pride.

When dad died he was still working

He did not enjoy a single day of retirement. The money I was benefiting from was supposed to be for her enjoyment. This seemed contrary to the natural order of things. I would give everything back for him to enjoy even just one month of his retirement.

Inheriting half of my father’s wealth also threw me into an identity crisis.

I was no longer a working-class kid pulling myself up by the bootstraps. It made me someone else, someone I was uncomfortable with. I spent my adult life discussing egalitarianism, social mobility, and social and political matters while grappling with the privilege I inherited as a journalist.

Now that I had money, who was I? I didn’t know anymore.

I didn’t dare share these conflicting feelings with anyone for fear of seeming ungrateful or insensitive.

I’m a sharer, so keeping it to myself is both wise and isolating. I wanted to be tactful. Now, the money left after my mortgage and flat payments is money I’ve earned quite a bit, but I’ve become more carefree about spending it. Holidays like cruises.

Nearly a decade later, I see things differently

I could blow the money on partying and traveling around the world – temporary, hedonistic things that Dad wouldn’t have approved of. His legacy now lives on in the bricks and mortar that I share with my flatmate.

My father’s sudden death taught me an important lesson: I must work hard, but the money I earn must be spent on things I enjoy, because my father loved to relax and enjoy his hard-earned wealth. Didn’t get enough time to appreciate.

