After more reports of illnesses from recalled applesauce pouches, FDA investigating cinnamon shipments for lead CNN

Following more reports of lead-related illnesses in recalled fruit and applesauce pouches, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it is investigating shipments of cinnamon from several countries for possible lead contamination. So far, no illnesses or elevated blood lead levels have been reported for other cinnamon or products containing the popular holiday spice.

The FDA said Friday that there have been 34 reports of illnesses linked to apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches sold under the WannaBana, Weiss and Schnucks brands — more than a dozen cases since its update on Monday. Cases have been identified in at least 22 states, and the agency says it is continuing to evaluate incoming reports of illnesses.

The FDA, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners are investigating reports of high blood lead levels in children who ate pouches manufactured in Ecuador. In a product sample of Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Puree from Dollar Tree, the level was found to be 2.18 parts per million — 200 times higher than the action level proposed by the FDA in previous draft guidance for products targeted at infants and youth, the agency said. Children.

“FDA’s leading hypothesis is that the cinnamon used in these recalled sachets is the likely source of contamination for these products,” the agency said in its update Friday, although it has not yet confirmed whether the cinnamon used in the products has been tested for. Not able to test samples. ,

“At this time, the FDA has no indication that this issue extends beyond these recalled products, but to protect public health, the FDA is investigating incoming shipments of cinnamon from several countries for lead contamination. ”

This week, the CDC warned doctors to keep an eye on children who may have been exposed to lead in fruit pouches. The pouches were sold at retailers including Amazon, Dollar Tree, and Sam’s Club, as well as Schnucks and Weis stores.

Families should not eat or serve the product. The FDA says they should be thrown away or taken back to the store for a refund. Caregivers should take all children who may have eaten these products for a blood test to check for lead exposure.

Lead is poisonous to humans, and there is no safe level. Exposure is usually not immediately apparent, but it can cause developmental delays in children. Early symptoms of lead poisoning may include head, stomach and muscle pain, vomiting, anemia, irritability, fatigue, and weight loss.

CNN’s Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

