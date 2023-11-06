After Luis Rubiales, Spanish football is at an important crossroads

The news from FIFA this week that Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football activity for three years was the final confirmation that the former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president will not be returning to the job. This also increased interest in the race to become the next leader of the organization.

Rubiales’ chosen temporary successor Pedro Rocha is currently the public face of the RFEF – he was smiling for the cameras when Spain were named co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup with Morocco and Portugal last month.

However, Rocha has not yet said that he wants the full-time job, noting that there are many other experienced system insiders in his position, high-profile former international players or referees and those from the worlds of politics, business and media. are outsiders.

The Superior Sports Council (CSD) of the Spanish government is currently reviewing the subscriber list system that has allowed Rubiales to have such a powerful hold on the RFEF’s internal mechanisms and finances.

Three months after Rubiales drew world attention to the deep dysfunction in the federation, it is still not clear when its presidential elections will be held, nor what the voting rules will be.

But athletic has spoken to sources at RFEF, CSD, and people close to potential candidates, all of whom requested anonymity to protect their positions. No one could confidently predict how this would play out – and many compared the situation to a TV show like Politics and Manipulation West Wing Or House of cards,

The key to who might be the RFEF’s next leader lies in the small print of its governance.

Under the federation’s statute, the president is elected by a 140-strong assembly composed of representatives from all sectors of football in Spain: professional players and clubs, amateur players and clubs, referees, coaches and football sala (indoor football) figures. . ,

The assembly is considered ‘sovereign’, but has historically been controlled by the national president and 19 regional federation heads. This was dramatized when several Assembly members rose to their feet to applaud Rubiales’s now infamous ‘I will not resign’ speech, days after he kissed Jenny Hermoso in the Women’s World Cup final.

Even before this happened, the Spanish government had begun working on changes to this ‘assembly’ system. In mid-October, a draft version of potential new rules was published online. Five key areas of change have been identified by CSD President Victor Francois: more democracy, better governance, gender equality, more space for disability sports and greater transparency.

A major new rule was that no person previously found guilty or suspended by public or sports courts could contest elections. This was apparently designed to ensure that Rubiales could not move again.

Hermoso said Rubiales’ kiss was “without any form of consent” (Noemi Lamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Another major break with the past is the abolition of the automatic ‘original’ vote for the presidents of each regional federation. The CSD also wants direct election of assembly representatives from each ‘guild’, to prevent the traditional practice of regional ‘barons’ placing trusted allies in the assembly.

The idea is to instead give power to the people who actually play, coach or referee the game. CSD would particularly like to include more top level players and coaches. Fourteen current professional players are ‘assemblistas’, but only Verona midfielder Borja García and Rayo Vallecano playmaker Oscar Trejo currently play in the Primera División.

Of the current 140 assembly members, only six are women. CSD would like to significantly increase this number by using a complex ratio based on the gender of union members of each group (players, coaches, referees, etc.). They also want an equal split between men’s and women’s professional teams.

Whatever changes are made, the balance of power will remain in the less high-profile areas of Spanish football. Spanish government figures for 2022 showed that 1,137,651 people were ‘federados’ – those who have an RFEF license to play, coach or referee and are eligible to vote (and only 87.827 of these were women, 7.7 percent).

Conducting an election with more than one million voters is no easy task. That vote is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2024, which won’t leave much time to agree and ratify deep changes to the system.

The last day for public suggestions or proposals on the published draft rules was Friday, 3 November. The next step is to include these in a new document. As the rules will apply across the whole of Spanish sport, any of the 66 affected federations can appeal against elements they don’t like – from football and basketball to rowing and archery, to pelota vasca and chess. The final text then needs to be approved by the board of the CSD, and will then be made official with a ministerial order.

Most of those involved also privately acknowledge that there is legal merit to Miguel Ángel Galán’s claims that elections should have been called immediately if Rubiales resigned.

There remains a possibility that Spain’s Administrative Sports Court (TAD) will rule in Galán’s favor – in which case, all of Rocha’s decisions to date would be annulled and new elections would be immediately held. But few people with experience of how the system works expect this to happen.

Nevertheless, everyone involved continues to say that a new president must be elected by March 31, 2024.

Rocha’s current official RFEF title is ‘President of the Management Committee’. That committee exists only to run elections to choose a new leader – but Rocha is making decisions, such as firing directors, appointing national coaches and representing Spanish football at home or abroad.

Despite his limited designation, Rocha has recently met with La Liga president Javier Tebas, Liga F chief Beatriz Álvarez and Players Union (AFE) boss David Aganzo – a sign of normality rather than the constant feuding of Rubiales’ time. Want to present a new image. ,

The 69-year-old former football player’s presence on RFEF social media feeds has become more and more presidential. In the past week, he has been featured at the 2030 World Cup meeting in Rabat, the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris and the Liga F assembly in Madrid.

📍 Rabat, Executive Officer de la Candidatura al Mundial 2030 d @fifacom 🗣 Pedro Rocha:

“In a moment of conflict in real life, it is important that three pennies from two continents meet: El Camino is a paz” 🔗 https://t.co/O9KfqkeKLM#vamos2030 pic.twitter.com/oAwJ5NnVIP – RFEF (@rfef) 28 October 2023

Not everyone in the federation has enjoyed such prominence. It is noteworthy that 2023 Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonamati did not pose for a photo with Rocha in Paris.

Some regional presidents have been particularly angered by the growing opposition to Rocha, as they believed he would be a ‘stop-gap’ between Rubiales and a new, younger federation head. One source speaks of a “civil war” as the various factions position themselves behind the scenes, with some angry conversations taking place at a meeting of Federation veterans in early October.

Those who see themselves as potential new national leaders include Valencia federation president Salvador Gomar and Madrid federation head Paco Díaz. Gomer was once close to Rubiales, but over time the distance between them grew. Díaz went the other way – initially a critic but later a supporter of the former president’s regime. Everyone is now very much against Rubiales publicly, but then again “you make wood from fallen trees”, as one observer said, using a Spanish proverb.

Many of those consulted for this article agree that the Spanish government would (at least publicly) want to support a female candidate. The most likely candidate is Irene Lozano, a former journalist turned political activist who was CSD president from January 2020 to March 2021.

Rocha (left) and CSD President Francos (right) in September (Carlos Luján/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Lozano recently distanced himself from Rubiales, telling Spanish radio network Cadena SER that he once threw him out of his office for being rude to one of his employees. But as CSD chief, when the former Spain goalkeeper thought about running for the federation presidency in 2020, he allowed Rubiales to completely overrule Iker Casillas.

Another female candidate would be Ana Muñoz, who knows the inner workings of the system from both the government and RFEF sides. When Rubiales moved the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia he resigned from the RFEF in protest. Munoz is believed to be considering whether to put her name forward.

Casillas has moved on and is now focusing on his various business interests, but the names of several other potential candidates have been floating around. AFE’s Aggenzo considered putting his name forward but believes the time is not right.

Few people know the workings of the system better than FIFA Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Emilio García Silvero, who previously worked at both the RFEF and UEFA. No one doubts Galician’s abilities or connections, but some question whether he will engage in the process of winning votes from the various interests within the Assembly.

Rami Aboukhair, former CEO of Banco Centro, has been holding meetings to scout the area and drum up support. Aboukhair knows both La Liga president Tebas and Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez from their banking days, but such elite connections may not impress grassroots assembly members.

Former referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has been mentioned, but he is more likely to be the next head of the federation’s referees committee (CTA). Former Valencia and Barcelona executive Matteo Alemany is believed to be looking for his next job at another club. Radio host Carlos Herrera’s populist candidacy seems unlikely to succeed, but strange things have happened in Spanish football administration recently.

Meanwhile, at the RFEF’s Las Rojas headquarters, most of the business of running Spanish football is going on. Under Rubiales, the federation’s staff grew to more than 400, and its annual turnover reached €313.8 million (£272.1m; $336.8m at current exchange rates) in 2022.

In recent weeks there have been important games for the men’s and women’s senior and youth teams, the opening round of the Copa del Rey and preparations for January’s Super Cup in Riyadh. “The federation was seriously injured, but the bleeding has been stopped, the patient is stable and now it is time for rehabilitation,” says an RFEF source.

However, it is not so easy to move on from the past so quickly, and the old order continues to protect itself. Rubiales was removed by FIFA, not the federation itself or the Spanish government. Actions such as the dismissal of General Secretary Andreu Camps, Integrity Director Miguel García Caba and Communications Director Pablo García Cuervo required the impressive solidarity of Hermoso and his Spain teammates. A large number of Rubiales’ appointees remain in office, including very powerful legal advisor Tomás González Cueto. Rocha was chosen by Rubiales himself as his successor.

The question is whether the CSD’s proposed changes to the rules for choosing Assembly members, who then vote for the President, could make any difference to how the system actually works. Even if greater openness and democracy were introduced, most voters would still vote in their own interests. An outsider who wants to shake things up will face a huge challenge to gain their trust and votes. A representative of a small club in Andalusia or Asturias may care more about funding and organization at the local level than the treatment and resources of female international players.

All the people spoken to for this article agree that the upcoming election is very important. Spanish football needs the right changes in the assembly, so that the right person emerges to lead the federation in the coming years.

Looking at the current candidates, and between all the politics and hidden interests, it’s really hard to see who that could be.

(Top photo: Alberto Gardín/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

