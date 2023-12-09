After losing everywhere, Elon Musk asks SCOTUS to get SEC off his back

Elon Musk at an AI event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Getty Images | wpa pool

Elon Musk appealed to the Supreme Court yesterday in a last-ditch effort to void his settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk has claimed he was forced into the settlement with the SEC and that it violates his free speech rights, but every court that has reviewed it so far has upheld the agreement.

In his petition asking the Supreme Court to hear the case, Musk said the SEC settlement forced him to “give up his First Amendment rights to speak on matters far beyond the alleged violations.”

The SEC case began after Musk’s August 2018 tweets, which said, “I’m considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured” and “Investor support confirmed. Not confirmed.” The only reason it happens is because it depends on the shareholder vote.” The SEC sued Musk and Tesla, saying the tweets were false and “caused significant market disruption.”

Under the settlement, both Musk and Tesla were required to pay a $20 million fine, Musk was required to step down as chairman of its board, and Musk was required to obtain Tesla’s pre-approval for tweets or other social media posts, including The information may be material to the company or its shareholders.

Musk told the Supreme Court that the requirement to obtain pre-approval for tweets is “a quintessential prior restriction that the law prohibits.”

Musk’s petition says that in the settlement, “the SEC demanded that Mr. Musk refrain from making any public statements on a variety of topics indefinitely unless he first receives clearance from a securities attorney.” “Only a few months later, the SEC sought to hold Mr. Musk in contempt of court on the grounds that Mr. Musk had allegedly not obtained such approval for a post on Twitter (now X). “In fact, the SEC sought contempt sanctions – up to and including imprisonment for Mr. Musk’s exercise of his First Amendment rights.”

Musk’s court defeat

Musk’s attempt to exit the agreement in April 2022 was rejected by a US District Court judge. Musk appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, but a three-judge panel unanimously ruled against him in May 2023. en banc A rehearing was sought before all of the court’s judges, but that request was denied in July, leaving the Supreme Court as his only option.

The Second Circuit panel’s decision rejected Musk’s argument that the agreement is a “prior restriction” on his speech, writing that “the parties entering into the consent decree may voluntarily waive their First Amendment and other rights.” Are.” The judges also observed that “there is no evidence to support Musk’s contention that the SEC used the consent decree to conduct a malicious, harassing investigation of his protected speech.”

There is no guarantee that the Supreme Court will hear Musk’s case. Musk’s petition says the case presents a constitutional question about whether “acceptance of a benefit by a party prevents that party from arguing that the government imposed unconstitutional conditions requiring a waiver of constitutional rights in exchange for that benefit.” The principle has been violated.”

Musk argues that his agreement violates the doctrine of unconstitutional conditions, which “limits the government’s ability to condition profits on the sacrifice of constitutional rights.” He says his case also presents the question of “whether the government can meet its demands that the defendants’ constitutional rights be removed from judicial scrutiny.”

Musk’s petition said, “This petition provides an opportune opportunity for the Court to make clear that government agreements are not immune from constitutional scrutiny, which immediately benefits the hundreds of defendants who settle cases with the SEC each year.” “

Musk complains about SEC investigation

Musk claims he is burdened by “the ever-present chilling effect resulting from the pre-approval provision” and has complained that the SEC continues to investigate him. “Over the past three years, the SEC has at all times kept at least one investigation open with respect to Mr. Musk or Tesla. The SEC’s actions – seeking contempt and then maintaining a steady stream of investigations – Mr. Musk chills speech,” the petition said.

As mentioned earlier, judges on the Second Circuit appeals court did not think the SEC investigation of Musk had gone far enough. “To the contrary, the record indicates that the SEC has launched only three investigations into Musk’s tweets since 2018,” the May 2023 appeals court decision said. The first of those three investigations led to the settlement Musk is trying to get out of. In the second and third investigation, information was sought about tweets made in 2019 and 2021.

Although Musk has repeatedly lost in his attempts to undo the SEC settlement, he won against a class-action lawsuit that sought financial damages for Tesla shareholders. The judge in that case ruled that Musk’s tweets about securing funding to take Tesla private were false and reckless, but a jury sided with Musk on the question of whether he knew the tweets were false and Did Tesla investors lose money due to this?

Despite the failure of the class-action suit, Tesla investors are getting some money. The $40 million fine and interest paid by Musk and Tesla to the SEC is in the process of being distributed to investors.

