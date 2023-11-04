After living in the shadow of FTX for a year, the crypto industry is pleased with Bankman-Fried's conviction

New York CNN –

It took just less than a year for Sam Bankman-Fried to go from crypto wunderkind to convicted criminal.

No one is happier about this than the industry professionals who made him a rock star for a time.

When Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire collapsed last November, it sent the budding industry back years. For the crypto faithful who are still standing and trying, the test may not be over so soon.

“With the trial’s conclusion, the crypto community can begin to turn the page on this unfortunate chapter,” said Bobby Zagotta, U.S. CEO of European-based exchange Bitstamp. “SBF…does not define the crypto sector or what we want to achieve.”

For most of the last year, crypto has been struggling to break out of FTX’s shadow, and now that Bankman-Fried faces a prison sentence, there’s no shortage of schadenfreude.

“A lot of people in the crypto industry are happy,” said Yesha Yadav, law professor and associate dean at Vanderbilt University. “I think they are very pleased to see SBF and FTX punished with the harshest possible terms.”

But breaking crypto’s association with bad actors is easier said than done, even as big institutional investors like BlackRock and Fidelity line up to join Bitcoin funds.

When the exchange collapsed, it sparked a contagion in crypto and deepened the continuing selloff, reducing the industry’s value by $2 trillion in 2022. Many companies that had exposure to FTX filed for bankruptcy or were forced to halt withdrawals. Regulators filed lawsuits against some of the biggest names in the business, like Coinbase and Binance, accusing them of selling unregistered securities. FTX customers whose deposits have expired are still waiting in limbo to see if they will be replenished.

The memory of Bankman-Fried will not be easily erased. The fraud he was convicted of organizing, one of the largest frauds in American history, earned him a place in the Grifter Hall of Fame along with Bernie Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes.

And the conviction is hardly the end of his legal battle.

A second trial on five additional charges, including alleged campaign-finance violations and bribery of foreign officials, is scheduled for March, and it is up to the Justice Department to decide whether it will still pursue that case. Bankman-Freed’s lawyers vowed to continue fighting to prove her innocence, setting the stage for an appeal.

In addition to FTX and Bankman-Fried, crypto is still locked in a regulatory tussle with the Securities and Exchange Commission and its leader Gary Gensler, who has taken an openly hostile stance toward digital assets.

“There’s definitely an element of ‘ding-dong the witch is dead,’” said Eric Soffer, a political consultant to major crypto companies, referring to Bankman-Fried’s sentencing. “But in crypto…the boogeyman is still Gary Gensler and the SEC, and I don’t think this case fundamentally changes that dynamic.”

