After Jim Jordan’s exit, these 9 candidates have joined the race for House Speaker.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik said Sunday that nine candidates have joined the race for speaker after Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, dropped his bid last week.

Stefanik, R.N.Y., Noted on X The deadline to announce speaker bids was noon ET Sunday.

The GOP candidate forum is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 pm ET. Then, an internal conference vote will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Speaker Pro Tem Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. Has said he intends to hold a floor vote “as soon as Tuesday.”

Jordan’s bid for the speakership failed Friday after Republicans lost a vote of confidence in a closed-door meeting, following his third defeat on the House floor last week.

Emerging from the meeting, lawmakers said that in an internal, secret poll, there were 86 Republicans for Jordan and 112 who said they wanted to move on from him and go with someone else.

These are the candidates who have tried their luck in the ring after Jordan’s ouster:

Minnesota Majority Whip Tom Emmer

Emmer, the No. 3 Republican in the leadership, officially announced his bid on Saturday, a day after he began calling. He quickly secured an endorsement from ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

“If given the opportunity to be your president, we will use the same culture of teamwork, communication, and respect to build on the moments that made us successful, learn from our mistakes, and fight for you and each of our The Republican majority will remain,” Emmer wrote in a letter to colleagues.

Emmer, who previously chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee, also vowed to “always be honest and direct with all of you, even when we disagree.”

Louisiana GOP convention vice chair Mike Johnson

Johnson also began making calls on Friday, before announcing his speakership bid on Saturday.

“We all agree that the urgency of this moment demands a specific plan and bold, decisive action. It also demands a leader who will humble himself before Almighty God every day, selflessly serve the full membership of this body, and fight relentlessly for our core conservative principles and policies,” Johnson told colleagues. Said in a letter written.

Johnson, an attorney and former talk show host, is serving his fourth term and sits on the Judiciary Committee. He had previously supported Jordan’s speakership bid.

Jack Bergman of Michigan

Bergman, a retired Marine lieutenant general who is serving his fourth term, announced his speakership bid on Friday.

“The routine business of the federal government cannot wait on useless infighting and argument,” Bergman said in a statement. “What matters right now is selecting a president to ensure that our government – ​​and especially our military – is funded, and that both our homeland and our vital allies are safe during this time of crisis.”

Her communications director, James Hogg, said that Bergman had “proudly endorsed” Jordan’s speakership bid, but that after the second round of voting “colleagues approached her and chatted about a possible speakership”.

Byron Donalds of Florida

Donalds, a second-term legislator, serves on the Financial Services and Oversight committees. He announced his speakership bid on Friday.

“My sole focus will be securing our border, funding our government responsibly, advancing a conservative approach to the House of Representatives and the American people, and expanding our Republican majority,” he said in his announcement.

Donalds, who appears frequently on right-wing media, was nominated for speaker by his conservative Freedom Caucus colleagues in January.

Kevin Hearn of Oklahoma

Hearn, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus of conservatives on Capitol Hill, launched a bid on Friday.

“I’m in,” Hearn told NBC News as he exited a closed-door meeting of Republicans on Friday. Hearn voted in support of Jordan’s speaker bid.

“We must come together and do it fast,” Hearn said. statement Announcing one’s own bid. “I have spoken to every member of the conference over the past few weeks.

“We need a different kind of leader, one with a proven track record of success, which is why I’m running for Speaker of the House,” he said.

Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania

Following Jordan’s exit, Meuser, a former business executive, hinted at considering a bid.

“I come from the business world, and if I run, I plan to bring a business perspective to things and seek consensus,” Meuser said Friday.

Meuser, who entered Congress in 2019, serves on the Financial Services and Small Business committees. He was previously Secretary of Revenue in Pennsylvania.

Gary Palmer of Alabama

Palmer, a fifth-term congressman who was elected in 2014, has been chairman of the Republican Policy Committee since 2019.

He serves on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the Energy and Commerce Committee. Before his time in Congress, he co-founded the Alabama Policy Institute, a conservative think tank.

Georgia’s Austin Scott

Scott, who had challenged Jordan for Speaker, indicated he would run again after Jordan dropped his bid.

“If we want to be the majority we have to act like the majority, and that means we have to do the right things the right way,” Scott written on x, “I endorsed and voted for Representative Jim Jordan to become Speaker of the House. Now that he has withdrawn his name, I am again in the race to become the Speaker of the House.

Scott had previously lost 124–81 in a secret ballot against Jordan.

Pete Sessions of Texas

Sessions, the former Chairman of the Rules Committee, announced his bid on Friday.

“Congressman Sessions believes he can chart a positive path as a conservative leader who can unify the conference,” his office wrote in a letter. statement,

Sessions was also chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

