Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a new warning about probiotics used for premature babies who are hospitalized.

cnn-

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is sharing a new warning about the dangers of probiotics for hospitalized premature babies. The agency said the products have been linked to more than two dozen adverse events since 2018 and one death in 2023.

On Thursday, the agency announced it has sent a warning letter to Abbott Laboratories for its Similac Probiotic Tri-Blend product, which the FDA has declared an unapproved new drug and unlicensed biological product based on statements on its website and marketing materials. As described. The company has agreed to stop selling the product, the agency said.

In a statement Friday, Abbott said the issue “relates to a single probiotic additive” for Similac Probiotic Tri-Blend, and the probiotic is used by fewer than 200 hospitals. This does not apply to Abbott infant formula products.

“Parents and caregivers can continue to find and use Similac infant formula nationwide. This warning letter is not related to any manufacturing quality issue. This product has been used for many years and has a strong safety profile,” the statement said.

Probiotics, which contain live bacteria or other microorganisms with health benefits, are commonly used as dietary supplements in the United States. However, dietary supplements are not subject to the rigorous FDA approval process.

In hospitals, probiotics are often used to help treat necrotizing enterocolitis, known as NEC, a life-threatening inflammation of the intestines in premature infants. According to Dr. Catherine Chetta, a pediatrician at the Medical University of South Carolina, the disease can affect 1 in 20 premature babies, leading to the death of about one child every day.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that about 10% of premature babies receive probiotics in the neonatal ICU, a number that continues to rise across the country. They are one of the “main tools” that health care providers use to treat NEC, Chetta said.

However, in a statement, the FDA said there is “conflicting data” about the safety and effectiveness of probiotics for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis. It urged more “high-quality clinical trials” that could provide definitive evidence.

“Adverse events in any infant following probiotic use are of concern to the FDA. “We want to make particularly clear that products containing live microorganisms can pose serious risks to premature babies born in the hospital,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Are.

Earlier this month, the FDA reported that an infant died after taking the probiotic Avivo with MCT oil. The product, manufactured by Infant Health for use in hospital settings, contained the infantis subspecies of the live bacterium Bifidobacterium longum. The child died after developing sepsis caused by the same species of bacteria.

In a warning letter, the agency cautioned health care providers that bacteria and fungi found in probiotics could put premature infants at risk of “aggressive, potentially fatal” infections. The product was recalled after the FDA sent a warning letter and is no longer available in the US.

The FDA emphasized that it has not approved any probiotic products for infants of any age, and the products have not been evaluated for safety, effectiveness, or compliance with manufacturing and testing standards.

“With today’s message, we want to caution parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers that if these products are used to prevent or treat disease, they should consider their safety concerns for these medical uses. , has not gone through the agency’s rigorous premarket process to evaluate effectiveness and quality. ,” Marx said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also does not recommend supplements for premature infants.

“Given the lack of FDA-regulated pharmaceutical-grade products in the United States, conflicting data on safety and efficacy, and the potential for harm in highly vulnerable populations, current evidence supports routine, universal administration of probiotics to premature infants.” Don’t do it.” Especially those with birth weight <1000 grams,” according to a 2021 clinical report from the Pediatrics Group.

But some physicians are concerned about the FDA’s opposition to probiotic therapy.

For many babies being treated in hospitals, Chetta explained, antibiotic treatment can alter the bacterial ecosystem, or microbiome, in the baby’s gut, causing “good” types of bacteria to die off, while “bad” ones like E. coli are destroyed. “Types of bacteria are removed. Probiotics can help reintroduce more diverse, healthy bacteria into a baby’s body – rebuilding the microbiome and preventing infections like NEC.

Receive CNN Health’s weekly newsletter

For Chetta, there is ample data supporting the use of probiotics, especially since hospitals like his choose probiotics that he says they have seen work.

“We have complete confidence in the probiotics we use,” Chetta said. “We know that with probiotics, babies actually have less sepsis, they get less NEC, they die less. “The real concern was and is: When will the FDA approve a product?”

Chetta said an infant receiving probiotics has about a 1 in 5,000 chance of developing sepsis, which is much lower than the 1 in 20 chance of NEC infection. When preparing to treat an infant with probiotics, she also helps parents evaluate the risks versus its effectiveness as a treatment — including those that are not FDA-approved. For him, these advantages far outweigh the disadvantages.

“The answer is not to just remove all probiotics,” he said. “The answer is to find a solution, a safe solution where our children can get the medications and supplements they need.”

Source: amp.cnn.com