After hours of conversation with Shaili Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder of Fixderma – Brand Wagon News

Work

My work is my child. I am always inspired by the passion and energy I have for my work. I love that the skin care industry is constantly evolving and always challenging. This is what keeps me active and motivated. I love that we are in an industry where we become an important part of the customer’s everyday life.

The change I want to see, and one of my goals, is to change the way we approach skin care and the way this industry is approaching consumers. Skin care should be about skin health and not about beauty and aesthetics.

Days of week

Every day is different but one thing that never changes in the everyday routine of an entrepreneur is the fire to keep moving forward, to do better, to face every challenge with new energy and to bring a fresh perspective. This dynamic market brings a new challenge every day, which is what I look forward to the most.

My days are busy. I keep myself recharged and my favorites are a hot refreshing cup of green tea, looking at cute adorable dog pictures on Instagram and keeping up with trends and competition by staying updated on my reels feed.

weekend

Well, you should know that an entrepreneur has no weekends. We are active and working 24×7. The only thing that changes most over the weekend is the place of work. But of course, I believe in work-life balance. I am always active but on weekends I make sure I indulge in life-treats. I am fond of decoration. I make sure to indulge in it during lovely weekends and decorate a corner or two of my homes.

Sometimes, I take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city and go to my farmhouse to enjoy a relaxing, peaceful time with my family and nature. It resets the mind and energy levels like a dream.

toys

I am a basic gadget user and let you know that I cannot function without my phone and laptop.

Peoples

I am fond of lifestyle. I love to stay connected with brands and updates in lifestyle and fashion sector. I am a loyalist. The brands you’ll always find me reaching for are MAC, Lancome and Dior. I really like makeup from MAC and Lancome. Plus, no one does fragrance work better than Dior.

