November 8, 2023
Britain’s largest chip plant has been bought by American semiconductor firm Topic for $177 million.

The Newport Wafer Fab in Wales was previously owned by Nexperia, which acquired the business in 2021. Nexperia is headquartered in the Netherlands, but the company is a subsidiary of China’s Wingtech. This ownership structure attracted intervention from UK MPs.

Last year, the British government ordered Nexperia to sell its majority stake in the Newport Wafer Fab. The move was explained as an effort to “reduce the risk to national security”.

The end result is a new owner of a factory that makes semiconductors for millions of products ranging from home appliances to smartphones. The chips are particularly prominent in the automotive sector.

Announcing the acquisition, Vishay highlighted the potential applications – and political concerns.

“Subjectively, the acquisition of the Newport Wafer Fab aligns with our capacity expansion plans for our customers in the automotive and industrial end markets, as well as our strategic goal of improved UK supply chain flexibility,” company president and CEO Joel Smejkal said in a statement. brings together.” ,

Meanwhile, Nexperia described the deal as the most viable option available. The company welcomed Vishay’s commitment to develop the 28-acre site, but criticized the actions of the British government.

Tony Versluys, country manager of Nexperia UK, said: “Nexperia would have liked to continue the long-term strategy it implemented when it acquired the investment-hungry fab in 2021 and provide a larger investment in equipment and personnel. “

“However, these investment plans have been cut short by the unexpected and ill-conceived disinvestment order made by the UK government in November 2022.”

